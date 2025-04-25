London Marathon Ballot opens with record 840,000 applicants for 2025 race

The ballot for the 2026 TCS London Marathon has officially opened, just days ahead of this year’s race on Sunday, 23 April 2025.
This year’s event will mark the 45th edition of the London Marathon, which first launched in 1981. The race continues to break records, with a staggering 840,000 people entering the ballot for 2025, making it the most popular marathon worldwide.
In a slight change from 2024, this year’s ballot for the 2026 event opened a day earlier. The ballot will remain open until Friday, 2 May 2025, giving runners an extra day to apply compared to the previous year.
Hugh Brasher, Chief Executive of London Marathon Events, highlighted the event’s inclusivity and global appeal. “The London Marathon is one of the most iconic and inclusive sporting events in the UK. It’s unique in that anyone can take part, from professional athletes to charity runners, and stand on the same start line as the legends of the sport. The atmosphere is electric, with hundreds of thousands cheering along the streets. Entering the 2026 TCS London Marathon Ballot could be your first step toward experiencing this unforgettable event.”
This year’s marathon will see a record 56,000 participants, all of whom will run through some of the city’s most famous landmarks, including the Houses of Parliament, Tower Bridge, and the Mall, where the race will finish. The event is renowned for its festive atmosphere, with supporters lining the streets and offering encouragement to runners of all abilities.
The TCS London Marathon is renowned for its inclusivity, with runners from all walks of life taking part each year. In addition to elite athletes, the marathon attracts thousands of amateur participants and charity fundraisers. It is one of the biggest fundraising events in the world, with millions raised for charitable causes every year.
The 2026 ballot is now open and will close on 2 May 2025. As always, demand is expected to be high, with participants eager to experience the excitement and challenge of one of the world’s most prestigious marathons.
Whether for personal achievement or charity fundraising, the London Marathon remains a dream event for many runners, and with the 2026 ballot now open, it’s the perfect time to apply for a chance to be part of this iconic race.