London Marathon 2025 set to welcome record-breaking number of runners

The 2025 London Marathon is set to break records as the world’s largest marathon, with over 56,000 runners expected to cross the finish line on Sunday, 27 April. This would surpass the current record held by the New York Marathon, which saw 55,646 participants complete the race in November.
This year's event has already seen record-breaking interest, with more than 840,000 people applying for the ballot, far exceeding the previous record of 578,304 set in 2024. Of the UK applicants, 49% were female, and applications from those aged 20-29 saw a notable 105% rise, reflecting growing participation across younger demographics.
Hugh Brasher, CEO of London Marathon Events, hailed the milestone event, stating, “The 45th edition is a landmark year for us, and it would be wonderful to mark that by becoming the biggest marathon ever staged anywhere in the world. Marathon Day is an extraordinary day when communities come together to celebrate the very best of humanity.”
The elite fields for this year’s race feature some of the world’s greatest distance runners. Eliud Kipchoge, widely regarded as one of the best marathoners of all time, will make his return to the London Marathon for the first time since 2020. In the women’s race, world record holder Ruth Chepngetich, Olympic champion Sifan Hassan, and silver medallist Tigst Assefa are among the top competitors, while Scotland’s Eilish McColgan is set to make her marathon debut.
British athletes will also feature prominently, with Emile Cairess hoping to challenge Mo Farah’s national marathon record. Olympic triathlon champion Alex Yee is another notable entry in the men’s race.
The 2025 London Marathon is expected to raise tens of millions for charity, with participants running from Greenwich to The Mall, in what promises to be a historic and celebratory day for the sport.