Manjit Singh, daughter complete London Marathon

Redbridge resident Manjit Singh has so far finished seven full marathons, while his daughter Gursharan completed her first

Manjit Singh with his daughter Gursharan Kaur after completing this year’s London Marathon on April 21.

By: Shajil Kumar

Redbridge resident Manjit Singh (50), showcased his endurance by completing this year’s London Marathon on April 21 along with his 24-year-old daughter Gursharan Kaur.

This marks Gursharan’s first marathon, while Manjit has so far finished seven full marathons.

Manjit has participated in numerous half marathons across various countries and even secured first place in the Interfaith Marathon in Luxembourg.

He is an active member of two running clubs in East London, East London Runners and Sikhs in the City.

This year, Manjit had the honour of representing New Balance, promoting their new running gear and showcasing the diversity of the marathon.

Manjit has used his passion for running to raise funds for various charities, including Pingalwara Charitable Society, Premature Babies, and Sikhs in the City Clubhouse.

Inspired by legendary Redbridge runner Fauja Singh, Manjit inspires others to embark on their running journeys.

He described the atmosphere at the London Marathon as “electric”. “I was even getting recognised from the New Balance Poster campaign!”

