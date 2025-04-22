Top 10 musical moments with Vanessa Ramoutar

WHETHER it is running two successful businesses, releasing marvellous music, or delivering explosive live performances, Vanessa Ramoutar puts her heart and soul into everything she does.

The multi-talented star recently released her incredibly catchy song Iz Ah Indian Wedding and is also one half of a musical power couple with her husband, popular singer Rick Ram. This has collectively turned the Trinidad and Tobago-based singer into a striking symbol of girl power.

Eastern Eye got the inspiring Indo-Caribbean fan favourite to share 10 musical moments and inspirations from her journey.

Song: I have been blessed to release many songs with incredible artists and am grateful for them all. Iz Ah Indian Wedding gave me an opportunity to showcase Caribbean culture and music, and took us to the grand finals of the biggest chutney soca stage in the world, the Chutney Soca Monarch 2025. The grand wedding day song depicts the dulha (groom) joining his dulhan (bride), dancing and celebrating in unity to the ‘bujaay’ dance. For this fusion song, I collaborated with international soca artist Olatunji Yearwood, who crossed barriers as a contestant on The X Factor UK.

Finalist: Being in the finals at the Chutney Soca Monarch last year was already a win for me, and placing second in the queen category was surreal. Our presentation had over 80 crew and cast members. This year, I was not able to complete my presentation and had to improvise the ending due to technical issues. Despite this happening in real time, broadcast live worldwide, we still placed second again – by only one point. The stage is where I feel my best self, and having over 80 people on my production team, I already felt like a queen.

King: Seeing my super talented husband Rick Ram win the Chutney Soca Monarch 2024 will always be one of our family’s most memorable moments. Rick had been competing for over 18 years, and finally, when his name was announced, my heart was full. I got to see him receive that well-deserved crown, winning not only the Chutney Soca Monarch but also the Chutney Soca Road March title. His win was life-changing. Our international shows around the world multiplied.

And ,with her husband Rick Ram

Video: Iz Ah Indian Wedding brought the colours of a wedding to life, from the stunning outfits to the infectious energy. The cast included my husband Rick, international dance guru Michael Salickram and his dance company Shiv Shakti, along with social media influencers. The video was captured by Nirmal Singh, who flew in from New York. Within 24 hours of release, it got over a million views collectively on social media.

Hero: Growing up listening to the voice of the legendary Lata Mangeshkar positively inspired me. Her timeless music awakened intense emotions within me. I hope to make music that touches people in the same way.

Collaboration: I love teaming up with Rick because you can see and feel the chemistry between us on stage. We created the Hindi Spanish fusion song Forgiveness along with the hot and spicy traditional chutney track Du Bakar. Working with my husband is definitely my dream collaboration.

Family: All those who have supported me have become friends, and many are like family. With over 500,000 followers across social media platforms, I am grateful for every single one of them. I love my people; they know I am human with real issues and identify with me. Meeting them in person and seeing them enjoy my music motivates me to work harder and be better.

I could not live my dream of performing without the support of my immediate family, who help with our children and businesses when we are out of town. I am forever grateful to them.

And ,with Olatunji Yearwood

Dance: My love for music stems from being a professional dancer performing with a dance company. At 13, I performed as a dancer for Bollywood singer Abhijeet, alongside my then teenage friend Rick Ram, who some years later became my husband. We both started performing at the same time, and look where we are now – still performing together.

Icons: I gain inspiration from powerhouse women including Shreya Ghoshal for her warm personality, talent and incredible voice. Despite the criticism she faced for doing things differently, Priyanka Chopra’s versatility in managing multiple roles and careers has inspired me in my own endeavours to become more independent and believe in myself.

Connection: When I am not on stage, I am a trained cosmetolo-gist with 20 years of experience. I manage and own a beauty business, complete with a spa and hair salon, along with the clothing store Fashion District by Vanessa. Helping to enhance women’s natural beauty and making them feel better about themselves fills my heart with joy. Helping others and making people happy, whether through my businesses or music, motivates me greatly.

Ultimately, I am a mother of two beautiful children – our daughter Kandy, 16, and son RJ, 10. Everything I do is for them, to inspire them and teach them that with dedication and hard work, anything is possible.

