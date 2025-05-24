My playlist with Aasa Singh

Verstaile singer, composer and performer Aasa Singh has amassed over 100 million YouTube views and nearly as many streams on Spotify.
Trained in Hindustani classical vocals and western classical piano, he blends diverse musical influences to create a dynamic body of work and standout collaborations. His latest track, You Were My Song, marks his first release solely as a composer and sees him team up with Jaden Maskie and Ronnie Wadia.
Eastern Eye asked him to select 10 songs he loves.
Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen: It is genre-blending brilliance – rock, opera and ballad in one epic track. Its theatrical storytelling, emotional depth and Freddie Mercury’s powerful vocals create a one-of-a-kind musical journey. The song defies convention, making it timeless, unforgettable and deeply personal to me.
Hotel California by Eagles: This track has everything – a haunting melody, rich guitar solos and enigmatic lyrics that evoke themes of temptation, entrapment and lost innocence. Its mysterious storytelling and atmospheric vibe create a dreamlike experience that invites interpretation, making it both emotionally compelling and endlessly fascinating.
Billie Jean by Michael Jackson: I fell in love with this song for its infectious bassline, unique lyrics and MJ’s electrifying vocal delivery. It blends pop, funk and r’n’b seamlessly, creating a sound that is both danceable and emotionally charged. Its mysterious narrative and signature groove make it iconic across all generations.
Thriller by Michael Jackson: The infectious beat, groundbreaking production and iconic music video that blends pop with horror made this song the most iconic of its time. MJ’s charisma, Quincy Jones’ masterful arrangement and the unforgettable Vincent Price monologue create a thrilling, cinematic experience.
I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston: Originally by Dolly Parton, this version is elevated by Whitney’s soaring vocals into a deeply moving experience. It resonates with anyone who has faced bittersweet goodbyes or enduring love beyond separation, filled with emotional power and heartfelt grace.
When I Was Your Man by Bruno Mars: The first time I heard this song, I was completely hooked by its raw vulnerability and heartfelt lyrics. It captures the pain of regret and lost love, with Mars’ soulful performance adding depth to a message of longing and self-reflection.
Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se:This film song radiates infectious energy and rhythmic vitality. It features a vibrant fusion of traditional Indian music with contemporary sounds. The iconic choreography atop a moving train adds to its excitement, while Sukhwinder Singh’s powerful vocals and AR Rahman’s dynamic composition create a celebratory and unforgettable vibe.
Agar Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha: This song captures raw emotional depth through its poignant lyrics and tender composition. It expresses vulnerability, longing and the bittersweet nature of love, perfectly portraying a relationship caught between hope and heartache. Arijit Singh’s soulful vocals and AR Rahman’s gentle melody create a deeply touching and relatable experience.
You Were My Song by Aasa Singh: This one is special because it is my first release solely as a composer, and in English. It gave me the chance to let my creativity flow naturally. Everything I had been hearing and learning came together while making this track, which is why it will always have a place in my playlist.
Any musical piece by Frédéric Chopin: I have loved Chopin ever since I began learning western classical music at the age of seven. His ability to evoke deep emotion through delicate yet powerful melodies has always inspired me. His intricate piano techniques and lyrical phrasing create a sense of intimacy and introspection. Whether melancholic or passionate, his compositions resonate deeply, offering both technical brilliance and emotional depth in every note.