Top 10 with Ash Bhardwaj

An inspiring exploration of the deeper impulses

Ash Bhardwaj

Eastern Eye
May 15, 2025
Travel writer, adventurer and podcast host Ash Bhardwaj has spent a lifetime exploring the world – and discovering that the reasons we travel go far beyond sightseeing and sunshine.

To mark the paperback release of his acclaimed book Why We Travel – an inspiring exploration of the deeper impulses that drive us to leave home – Bhardwaj shares 10 unusual motivations for travel.

From journeys of healing and hope to the pursuit of awe, empathy and curiosity, his list offers a refreshing perspective on how travel can transform both our lives and our understanding of the world. Like his timely book, it may help make travel more fulfilling.

His acclaimed book 'Why We Travel'Instagram/ ashbhardwaj

Curiosity: It is tempting to think that some people are more curious than others, but curiosity can be developed through practice. If you have ever wondered why they speak Spanish in Colombia, for example, you could plan a trip that explores colonial history and its enduring indigenous culture. Try replicating things you already enjoy at home – if you love football or cricket, go and watch a local match.

Inspiration: Stories are innately human, and they inspire us to follow the paths of others. ‘Set-jetting’ is when tourists visit filming locations from their favourite movies and shows – you could visit Interlaken in Switzerland, where many Bollywood films were shot, follow Lyra’s trail from His Dark Materials in Oxford, or take the Jacobite Steam Train in Scotland (also known as the ‘Hogwarts Express’).

Mentorship: From art classes in Florence to cooking courses in Thailand, learning a new skill has become a popular aspect of travel. It is not only a great way to immerse yourself in local culture, but also a chance to connect with residents. You will come home with more than just souvenirs – you will gain new knowledge and memories.

Hardship: Not something you would put at the top of a holiday wish list, but a physical challenge can enrich your trip. If you are a runner, you could plan a holiday around a city marathon. Or you might enjoy a countryside hike. It is a great way to avoid tourist traps – and offers the satisfaction of earning your adventure.

Service: ‘Voluntourism’ has faced criticism due to unethical practices by some companies, but there are valuable ways to give back. The best approach is to use your skills where they are needed. If you are an accountant, you could help a charity organise its finances; if you are a social media expert, perhaps support a family-run hotel. Giving back while travelling can be extraordinarily rewarding.

Empathy: An offshoot of curiosity, empathy places greater focus on people. In today’s world of commodified travel marketing, it is easy to forget that the places we visit are home to those who live there. By learning about the history, joining local activities or sports, and spending time with local guides, you can develop a deeper, more meaningful understanding of a culture.

Healing: Rest and relaxation are central to any holiday, but some journeys place them at the heart of the experience. Religious pilgrimage is perhaps the oldest form of elective travel, yet increasing numbers of nonreligious travellers are now embarking on routes like the Kumano Kodo Trail in Japan, Gangotri in the Himalayas and the Ridgeway in England. These journeys offer a chance to let go of schedules and obligations, trust your feet, and allow your mind to move at the same pace as your boots.

Wonder: Awe is the emotional experience of feeling small in the presence of something vast. It might arise from gazing at the Milky Way in Yorkshire’s Dark Sky Reserve, standing atop a rumbling volcano in Iceland, or dancing in sync with thousands of revellers at a music festival. Wonder is the mindset that opens us to awe, and travel often makes it easier to access. But we can also find it closer to home, in things we tend to overlook, such as Britain’s striking architecture or the shifting colours of autumn leaves.

Companionship: Travelling with others can sometimes be frustrating, as it often involves compromise. But whether it is food or activities, companions can introduce us to things we might otherwise overlook. If you are travelling with a partner, try taking turns to plan an entire day, from meals to sightseeing. Some moments may not thrill you, but you might discover something unexpected. And the next day, it will be your turn to do (and eat) exactly what you want.

Hope: Author Jamie Anderson described grief as “all the love you want to give, but cannot” – and it can feel overwhelming. But “commemorative travel”, undertaken in memory of someone we have lost, can help transform that pain into hope. It might mean visiting a place from their childhood, or completing a journey you had once planned together. These experiences can offer space for reflection, and through spontaneous moments and meaningful connection, keep their presence alive in both memory and life.

Ash Bhardwaj is the author of Why We Travel, published by Bedford Square. It is available now in paperback. Instagram: @ashbhardwaj

Asjad Nazir

