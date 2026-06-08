Kim Kardashian's Monaco GP appearance sparks backlash for unexpected reason

Highlights

Kim Kardashian did not respond to Martin Brundle during his pre-race grid walk at the Monaco Grand Prix

The reality star was attending the event alongside sister Khloe Kardashian

Kardashian was in Monaco supporting Lewis Hamilton

The moment joins a long list of memorable celebrity encounters for Brundle on the Formula One grid

An awkward exchange before Formula One's showpiece race

Martin Brundle's famous pre-race grid walk delivered another headline-making moment at the Monaco Grand Prix after Kim Kardashian appeared to ignore the broadcaster's attempts to speak with her.

The television personality and former Formula One driver approached Kardashian on the grid ahead of Sunday's race in Monte Carlo, where she was attending alongside her sister Khloe Kardashian.

Brundle first asked the reality star how she was doing before following up with a question about whether she was enjoying Formula One. Kardashian did not respond to either question and continued walking, bringing the brief encounter to an abrupt end.

The moment quickly attracted attention online, becoming one of the most discussed incidents from the build-up to Formula One's most glamorous race weekend.

Supporting Lewis Hamilton in Monaco

Kardashian was in Monaco to support Lewis Hamilton, whom she has reportedly been dating since the beginning of the year.

The pair have been the subject of growing public interest throughout the Formula One season, with Kardashian making several appearances at race weekends.

Her presence at Monaco added extra celebrity interest to an event already known for attracting high-profile guests from the worlds of sport, entertainment and fashion.

Earlier during the grid walk, Brundle also found himself involved in another uncomfortable moment after being pushed by someone in the crowd. Responding with humour, he remarked: "Don't push me mate, I'm nearly famous."

Another chapter in Brundle's grid walk history

Brundle's grid walks have become a popular feature of Formula One broadcasts, often producing unscripted encounters with celebrities unfamiliar with the format.

Over the years, he has shared memorable exchanges with a wide range of famous faces. In Miami last month, American television host Jimmy Fallon surprised viewers by biting Brundle's microphone during an interview.

The broadcaster has also experienced awkward moments with singer Usher, model Cara Delevingne and football star Kylian Mbappé's security team, while encounters with DJ Khaled, Pharrell Williams, Machine Gun Kelly and Shaquille O'Neal have all become talking points among Formula One fans.

The latest interaction with Kardashian now joins that growing collection of memorable Monaco grid walk moments.