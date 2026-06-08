Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kim Kardashian's Monaco GP appearance sparks backlash for unexpected reason

Brundle also found himself involved in another uncomfortable moment after being pushed by someone

Kim Kardashian's Monaco GP appearance sparks backlash for unexpected reason

Kim Kardashian did not respond to Martin Brundle

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 08, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Kim Kardashian did not respond to Martin Brundle during his pre-race grid walk at the Monaco Grand Prix
  • The reality star was attending the event alongside sister Khloe Kardashian
  • Kardashian was in Monaco supporting Lewis Hamilton
  • The moment joins a long list of memorable celebrity encounters for Brundle on the Formula One grid

An awkward exchange before Formula One's showpiece race

Martin Brundle's famous pre-race grid walk delivered another headline-making moment at the Monaco Grand Prix after Kim Kardashian appeared to ignore the broadcaster's attempts to speak with her.

The television personality and former Formula One driver approached Kardashian on the grid ahead of Sunday's race in Monte Carlo, where she was attending alongside her sister Khloe Kardashian.

Brundle first asked the reality star how she was doing before following up with a question about whether she was enjoying Formula One. Kardashian did not respond to either question and continued walking, bringing the brief encounter to an abrupt end.

The moment quickly attracted attention online, becoming one of the most discussed incidents from the build-up to Formula One's most glamorous race weekend.

Supporting Lewis Hamilton in Monaco

Kardashian was in Monaco to support Lewis Hamilton, whom she has reportedly been dating since the beginning of the year.

The pair have been the subject of growing public interest throughout the Formula One season, with Kardashian making several appearances at race weekends.

Her presence at Monaco added extra celebrity interest to an event already known for attracting high-profile guests from the worlds of sport, entertainment and fashion.

Earlier during the grid walk, Brundle also found himself involved in another uncomfortable moment after being pushed by someone in the crowd. Responding with humour, he remarked: "Don't push me mate, I'm nearly famous."

Another chapter in Brundle's grid walk history

Brundle's grid walks have become a popular feature of Formula One broadcasts, often producing unscripted encounters with celebrities unfamiliar with the format.

Over the years, he has shared memorable exchanges with a wide range of famous faces. In Miami last month, American television host Jimmy Fallon surprised viewers by biting Brundle's microphone during an interview.

The broadcaster has also experienced awkward moments with singer Usher, model Cara Delevingne and football star Kylian Mbappé's security team, while encounters with DJ Khaled, Pharrell Williams, Machine Gun Kelly and Shaquille O'Neal have all become talking points among Formula One fans.

The latest interaction with Kardashian now joins that growing collection of memorable Monaco grid walk moments.

lewis hamiltonformula onebacklashkim kardashiankim kardashian monaco gp backlash
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Maimuna-Memon-actress
Entertainment

Maimuna Memon: Stepping away from technology has been a real pleasure

Waleed-Akhtar-esh-alladi
Entertainment

Waleed Akhtar says The P Word more relevant than ever

Asif Khan Planet Omar
Entertainment

Asif Khan: Planet Omar gives British Muslims a voice on stage

More For You

Kangana Ranaut calls nursing 'most sexualised profession' while promoting 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'

Ranaut said she hopes the film helps shift public perception

X/KanganaTeam

Kangana Ranaut calls nursing 'most sexualised profession' while promoting 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'

Highlights

  • Kangana Ranaut says nursing is “the most sexualised profession” in an interview
  • She calls for greater respect and recognition for nurses in India
  • She also comments on British-era influence on nurse uniforms
  • She plays a nurse in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, based on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks

‘Most sexualised profession’: Kangana raises concern over perception of nurses

Ahead of the release of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has said that nursing remains one of the most misunderstood and sexualised professions.

Speaking to ANI, Ranaut said nurses do not receive the dignity and recognition they deserve despite their crucial role in healthcare. She described nursing as “the most sexualised profession” and said they are often overworked, underpaid and overlooked.

Keep ReadingShow less