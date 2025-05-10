My Playlist with Kairvina

Skip to content
By Eastern Eye May 10, 2025
Having been passionate about music from a young age, it was perhaps inevitable that Kairvina would become an accomplished singer-songwriter. The India-born talent added to her growing reputation with her recently released track Bait, which has received a positive response and highlighted her flair for storytelling.

Heavily inspired by Jeff Buckley, Phoebe Bridgers and Elliott Smith, she shared her 10 favourite songs with Eastern Eye.

So Real by Jeff Buckley: It is incredibly hard for me to pick a favourite Jeff Buckley tune, but there is something about So Real. It is like a lovesick dream – where you are constantly swirling inside a tornado and not even sure if you want out. This song completely changed the way I perceive music. His voice, lyrics, the guitars – everything is so intentional, yet still open-ended.

Bloodstream by Soccer Mommy: One of the few songs I can never skip. I do not know what it is – the music sounds carefree and childlike, but the lyrics are a frightening contrast. It perfectly captures the feeling of never being enough. I am a sucker for nostalgic sounds and soft, fuzzy guitar tones – and this song does it so well.

All Cleaned Out by Elliott Smith: I am a huge fan of how Elliott Smith intertwines sadness with snarky and humorous moments. This simple song always lingers in my mind. His stories are often heavy, but he tells them so conversationally – that is something that always inspires me.

Dizzy on the Comedown by Turnover: It may be a hot take, but I think this is the most romantic song ever. Someone is so into you that they want to burrow inside your head to help you sort it out, ease your mind, and become part of the chaos that is making you so crazy. That is top-tier affection.

In from Japan by Madison Cunningham: This song is sonically beautiful, subtly intricate and melancholic. I think Madison Cunningham is an incredible guitarist and storyteller. Every section in this song is unique and conveys the story so well. The instruments shift cadence depending on the emotion she is singing about – it is so well thought out.

Bait by Kairvina: A song I really enjoyed writing – it is about being led on by someone, only for them to suddenly decide they want something else. I love telling stories, and it was super fun creating one with a cheeky twist. The verses are purposefully soft so the vocal melody can float and narrate emotionally, while the chorus is cheery and fun – only to end abruptly, as most ‘situationships’ do. I suppose it is cathartic in a way.

Eternal by Kairvina: A song I hold very close – it is about the existential dread we all carry. It is a slow burner, but when it reaches its highest point, you feel this inescapable dose of energy that leaves you questioning everything. It does not solve anything – but it stays with you through it.

Step by Vampire Weekend: One of my all-time favourite bands. Honestly, I could have picked any track from Modern Vampires of the City, because I love them all. Step is infectious, fun and yet serene. I love the production – all the pretty sounds, the big reverberated vocals, the choir. It is a song that always makes you feel warm, safe and comforted.

Limp by Fiona Apple: If ‘vicious’ were a genre, this song would top the list. Everything Fiona Apple creates is real, genuine and direct – and I love that. This track has one of the best choruses ever. The drums go so hard. Her vocal delivery is intensely emotive – she is not just showing off her range, she is present, expressive, whispering when needed and aggressive without hesitation.

Evergreen Cassette by Goldspot: This track never fails to make me smile. There is so much joy in it. I love how the drumbeat plays throughout, yet still manages to be expressive and engaging. Also, Siddhartha Khosla is an incredible composer – his melodies are simple, but they carry so much emotional weight.

