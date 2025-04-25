Justin Bieber clears the air on Hailey Bieber relationship rumours and addresses health struggles

Justin Bieber has been forced to address ongoing rumours about his marriage to Hailey Bieber and his personal health after weeks of speculation. Recently, a video of him smoking at the 2025 Coachella Festival went viral, causing concern among fans and reigniting gossip about his relationship.

In response, Justin took to Instagram to set the record straight, writing a candid note about his feelings. He spoke out against the harsh judgement he's faced, acknowledging his flaws and how they shape his perspective. "They treat me like a** out here, but I remember that I am flawed too and God forgave me," he shared. The 31-year-old singer explained that while he doesn’t always handle negativity perfectly, remembering his own imperfections helps him rise above the criticism.





He also addressed the rumours surrounding his marriage, which have been fuelled by his public behaviour and absence from Hailey's social media posts. Justin responded with sarcasm, joking that it’s understandable for others to feel envious of the life he and Hailey lead. "Honestly, if I was u, it would be hard not to be jealous of me and Hailey going so brazzzzyy," he wrote. He added that their bond is unique, comparing it to the "impossible" standard set by the Joneses, a reference to the idea of people trying to keep up with their extraordinary lives.

Hailey also weighed in on the situation earlier, dismissing the gossip. In a March Instagram post, she debunked the constant false stories circulating on platforms like TikTok, calling them "made out of thin air" and from "the land of delusion."

Justin and Hailey Bieber shut down divorce rumours, emphasising their strong bond amidst public scrutiny Getty Images





Despite public scrutiny, the couple remains strong. Justin reminded his followers that his relationship with Hailey is solid, emphasising that they are focused on their life together, including raising their son, Jack Blues Bieber, born in August 2024.

Amid the noise, Justin has leaned on his faith for strength, sharing an empowering message about forgiveness and resilience. "I am choosing today to allow God’s love and grace to shape my day," he said, focusing on personal growth and the love he shares with his family rather than the relentless gossip.