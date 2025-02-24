Is Justin Bieber really using drugs? The truth behind his viral photos and health rumours!

Justin Bieber is setting the record straight: he’s not on drugs, and he’s tired of the rumours suggesting otherwise. Despite recent speculation about his health and appearance, the singer’s team insists he’s in a great place personally and professionally. According to his representative, Justin is thriving, focusing on his family, music, and overall well-being.
Over the past year, Justin has made significant changes in his life, cutting ties with friendships and business relationships that no longer aligned with his goals. He’s now fully immersed in fatherhood, raising his six-month-old son, Jack, with wife Hailey Bieber, while also working on new music. His team emphasises that Justin is prioritising his health, family, and creative passions and not drugs.
Recent photos of Justin looking tired with dark circles under his eyes sparked concern among fans, with some speculating about his mental and physical state. However, sources close to the singer explain that his appearance was due to a sleepless night spent recording in the studio and caring for his son, who was having trouble sleeping. Similarly, a video of Justin at Hailey’s Rhode Skin pop-up event, where he appeared giggly and wore sunglasses indoors, led to further speculation. His team clarified that he was simply enjoying a light-hearted moment with a fan while supporting his wife.
Justin has been open about his past struggles with substance abuse, but he’s been sober from hard drugs since 2014. While he occasionally drinks alcohol socially, he’s left his darker days behind. His team calls the ongoing rumours about his health “exhausting and pitiful,” stressing that people are clinging to negative narratives despite evidence to the contrary.
In a recent Instagram post, Justin reflected on personal growth, writing about letting go of insecurities and trusting in love and faith. He shared that he’s focused on maturing and embracing life’s challenges with a positive mindset. As he approaches his 31st birthday, Justin is channelling his energy into his family, music, and self-improvement.
Despite the noise, Justin’s team wants fans to know he’s doing well. As he steps into a new phase of life, perhaps it’s time for the world to do the same, allowing Justin Bieber the space to evolve without the weight of outdated assumptions.