Justin Bieber admits to struggling with imposter syndrome: ‘I feel like a fraud’

Justin Bieber isn’t holding back anymore. In a recent Instagram post, the 31-year-old pop star shared a side of himself fans don’t often see. Despite more than a decade in the spotlight, massive success, and millions of loyal followers, Bieber says he frequently struggles with feelings of unworthiness and self-doubt.

“I’ve always felt like a fraud,” he wrote. “People say I deserve what I have. But if they knew the thoughts I have sometimes, how selfish I can be, they wouldn’t say that.” It was a brutally honest admission from one of the world’s most loved musicians.

Bieber first exploded onto the scene at 16 with his hit song Baby, and since then, his career has been a whirlwind of chart-topping albums and sold-out shows. Yet even after winning Grammy Awards and topping charts with albums like Purpose, Changes, and Justice, Bieber revealed that the success has done little to quiet the inner critic in his head.

Justin Bieber Says He’s Battling Imposter Syndrome: “Am I Good Enough?” Getty Images

“If you’ve ever felt sneaky or like you don’t measure up, you’re not alone,” Bieber added. “Most days, I feel unequipped and unqualified too.” He shared these words alongside a song fittingly titled Sneaky Sneaky by Gold-Tiger.

The post comes just weeks after his representatives shut down gossip swirling about his health and personal life. Rumours had been spreading online, accusing Bieber of drug abuse and suggesting trouble in his marriage to Hailey Bieber. His team called the rumours “exhausting and pitiful,” firmly denying the drug allegations.

Despite the noise, Bieber and Hailey have been focusing on their family life, especially after welcoming their baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024. Insiders close to the couple say Justin has been investing time in both fatherhood and his music.

Justin and Hailey Bieber at the Met Gala Getty Images

In fact, fans might not have to wait long for new songs. Bieber recently shared a photo of himself at the piano, hinting he’s back in the studio. It’s been four years since his last album, Justice, and many believe he’s gearing up for a big comeback.

For now, though, Bieber seems more focused on being real about his mental health struggles. “There’s nothing to prove,” he said in an earlier post. “Sometimes it’s about letting go instead of trying harder.”

His message is clear: even the most successful people question themselves, but they keep going anyway.