Hailey Bieber bags an £800 million Rhode deal as Justin’s money woes raise eyebrows

Hailey Bieber is riding high after her skincare label Rhode was bought for $1 billion (₹84,00,00,00,000) by e.l.f. Beauty, a big leap for the 28-year-old who launched the brand in 2022. The deal includes £480 million (₹50,40,00,00,000) in cash, e.l.f. stock worth £160 million (₹16,80,00,00,000), and a potential £160 million (₹16,80,00,00,000) more depending on how well the brand performs over the next three years.
Hailey isn’t just cashing out now; she’s stepping up. She’ll now serve as Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation at Rhode, while also becoming a strategic advisor at e.l.f. Beauty. In her announcement, she said the deal felt like the beginning of a new chapter and credited her team and customers for their role in Rhode’s growth.
While Hailey’s career hits new heights, her husband Justin Bieber is making headlines for less celebratory reasons. Reports have surfaced claiming he’s been facing serious financial setbacks, including an $8 million (₹67,20,00,000) debt from his cancelled 2022 Justice tour. Insiders suggest the pop star’s spending habits and questionable financial management may have led to these issues.
Despite selling his music catalogue for $200 million (₹16,80,00,00,000) in 2022, sources say Justin’s fortune has taken a hit, and he was reportedly lent money by former manager Scooter Braun to cover the tour fallout. There were even murmurs last year that Justin considered suing his financial advisors for mishandling funds, though his team denied all claims of money trouble.
Meanwhile, fans have been closely watching the couple’s dynamic. Hailey’s billion-dollar win sparked online chatter suggesting she should “take the money and run,” with several social media users urging her to leave Justin, citing past moments where he appeared dismissive or distant. His quiet reaction to her business success, posting a photo with no caption, fuelled further speculation.
Still, the couple publicly appear united. Justin recently posted photos of himself embracing Hailey, though fans debated whether it felt supportive or staged. With Hailey now officially the top earner in the Bieber household, many are wondering how this shift will impact their relationship.
For now, Hailey’s focus remains on building Rhode into a global name, proving she’s more than just a celebrity wife, she’s a top player in the beauty business.