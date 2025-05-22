Hailey Bieber’s Vogue cover turns stormy after Justin’s controversial caption stirs backlash

Skip to content
May 22, 2025
Hailey Bieber’s solo Vogue cover was meant to mark a celebratory milestone, her first since becoming a mother. But instead of basking in the spotlight, the moment quickly devolved into digital chaos, thanks to a now-deleted caption posted by her husband, Justin Bieber.

The pop star shared Hailey’s cover image with an unexpected confession: he once told her she’d never make it to Vogue during a past argument. While Justin tried to frame the post as a heartfelt apology and testament to her growth, fans didn’t see it that way. The caption struck many as tone-deaf, with critics accusing him of overshadowing Hailey’s achievement with an unnecessary anecdote that placed the focus back on him.

The post read like an awkward mix of self-awareness and self-centring. While Justin did express regret, admitting he was “clearly wrong” and calling the moment “humbling”, the damage was already done. His words, meant to uplift, were quickly interpreted as a reminder of past disrespect rather than present support.

The backlash was swift. Fans and followers flooded the comments, calling the post inappropriate and poorly timed. Many asked why Justin chose to bring up a private fight during what should have been Hailey’s big moment. Others noted that the caption turned an empowering achievement into an emotional flashback, once again making her success about their marriage and, more specifically, his role in it.


In response to the backlash, Justin deleted the original caption and replaced it with a string of emojis. That move too drew criticism, with some calling it a passive dismissal of valid concerns and others viewing it as a way to quietly dodge accountability.

Though Hailey did not address the post directly, she acknowledged the toll public scrutiny has taken on her in her Vogue interview. She mentioned how online commentary often labels her a liar whenever she attempts to clarify anything, prompting her to adopt a more silent stance, a coping mechanism she credits to Justin, who advised her early on that engaging with trolls is a losing game.

While the couple have recently welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, and have publicly spoken about how parenthood has deepened their bond, this incident proves that even joyful milestones come with complications when you’re living life in a digital fishbowl.

