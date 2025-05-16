Justin Bieber denies being a Diddy victim as sex abuse conspiracy theories explode online

Justin Bieber has addressed the growing chatter online that he may have been a victim of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. The rumours, which picked up steam as Diddy faces serious sex trafficking charges in New York, were put to rest by a statement from Bieber’s camp.

A spokesperson for Bieber clarified: “Justin was not a victim. Others were hurt, and it’s important we stay focused on them.” The message came after old clips of a young Bieber with Combs began circulating again, prompting questions about the nature of their relationship when Bieber was a teenager.

The resurfaced videos include moments from around 2009 and 2011, when Bieber was still new to the industry. In one, Diddy promised Bieber a luxury car when he turned 16. In another, he vaguely mentioned spending 48 hours together without revealing what they were doing, language that some online found troubling. However, sources close to Bieber insist these moments were part of a PR act and that he never experienced any inappropriate behaviour from Combs.

Bieber was known to be friendly with Diddy’s sons, Quincy and Justin Combs, and crossed paths with the rapper at public events during the early years of his career. But insiders stress there was no private relationship beyond that.

The speculation around Bieber came amid explosive testimony in court from Diddy’s former partner, singer Cassie Ventura, who accused him of rape, abuse, and coercing her into sex acts with others during drug-fuelled parties known as “freak offs.” The prosecution alleges Combs used fame and fear to manipulate women over a 20-year span. He has pleaded not guilty and denies all claims.

While some fans had pointed to Bieber’s recent emotional social media activity as cause for concern, those close to him say it is unrelated to Combs. They describe Bieber as focused on his family and well-being, and urge that attention remain on the ongoing trial and those directly affected.

For now, Bieber has made it clear: whatever his past association with Diddy, he was not among the victims. His statement can be taken as both a clear denial and a reminder to centre the conversation on the people who truly suffered.