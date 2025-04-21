Fans fear for Justin Bieber after disturbing Coachella footage: What’s really going on?

Justin Bieber’s recent outing at Coachella has stirred concern among his followers, with many questioning whether the singer is going through something deeper than just a wild night out.

In clips shared widely online, the 31-year-old artist was seen at an exclusive desert party near the festival, bent over and swaying to his own song “What Do You Mean?” while smoking what appeared to be a joint. In another video, he danced erratically and shirtless to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” raising eyebrows from viewers who said his movements looked far from carefree.

Fans took to the comments to voice their unease. “He doesn’t look like he’s just partying, something seems off,” one user wrote. Others echoed the sentiment, saying it looked like Bieber was under some kind of influence, while a few wondered why no one close to him seemed to be stepping in.

This isn’t the first time Bieber’s behaviour has raised questions, though. Back in February, he appeared disoriented and unusually cheerful at his wife Hailey Bieber’s Rhode pop-up in LA. Those clips also sparked rumours of drug use, which his representative firmly denied, calling the speculation “pitiful” and “harmful.”

Still, those who’ve worked with Bieber in the past have started to speak out. One former team member, speaking anonymously to The Hollywood Reporter, described him as “lost” and said there’s a lack of accountability around him. “If you try to say no, you’re cut off,” they added.

In response to these claims, Bieber’s camp dismissed the reports as “clickbait nonsense,” blaming disgruntled ex-employees for fuelling the rumours.

Even so, the mood online remains one of worry. Some fans expressed frustration at the industry around him, accusing it of chewing him up and spitting him out. Others noted that he seemed thinner, more withdrawn, and far from the fun performer they once knew.

Justin Bieber’s behaviour at Coachella has fans worried Getty Images





Whether it’s exhaustion, substance use, or something else altogether, many of Bieber’s fans aren’t convinced he’s okay, and they’re hoping someone close to him steps in before it’s too late.