Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Coldplay breaks record for India’s biggest concert with 134k attendees; surpasses Diljit, Bieber

Coldplay’s Ahmedabad gig sets a new milestone, becoming the largest ticketed event in Indian concert history, with a live stream drawing 8.3 million viewers

Coldplay breaks record for India’s biggest concert with 134k attendees; surpasses Diljit, Bieber

Coldplay electrifies Ahmedabad with a record-breaking performance at Narendra Modi Stadium, drawing 1.34 lakh fans

Instagram/coldplay
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJan 30, 2025
Pooja Pillai
See Full Bio

Coldplay has set a new benchmark for live performances in India, drawing a staggering 1.34 lakh fans to their concert at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 28. This historic turnout not only marks the largest ticketed concert ever held in the country but also broke previous records set by Diljit Dosanjh and Justin Bieber, who each attracted 50,000 attendees to their respective shows.

As part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, Coldplay performed five sold-out shows in India—three in Mumbai and two in Ahmedabad. The final gig in Ahmedabad became a landmark event, breaking the band’s own global record of 83,000 attendees at a Sydney concert in November 2023. The massive audience at Narendra Modi Stadium, which included fans both in the stands and on the ground, solidified Coldplay’s status as one of the most popular bands in the world.



The concert was also streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, garnering an impressive 83 lakh views and 16.5 crore minutes of watch time. A significant portion of the viewership came from states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Delhi-NCR, and Tamil Nadu, reflecting the band’s widespread appeal across India.

Coldplay’s electrifying setlist featured fan favourites such as "Yellow," "Viva La Vida," "Hymn for the Weekend," and "Clocks," creating an unforgettable experience for the audience. The band also paid tribute to India by performing "Vande Mataram" on Republic Day, garnering cheers from the crowd.


After the tour, lead singer Chris Martin expressed his gratitude, calling India a “beautiful country” and thanking fans for their love and kindness. He even made a trip to the Kumbh Mela with his girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson, further cementing his connection with Indian culture.

This record-breaking concert just proves India’s growing prominence as a hub for international music concerts. While artists like Diljit Dosanjh and Justin Bieber have previously drawn massive crowds, Coldplay’s historic achievement has rewritten the rulebook, setting a new standard for live performances in the country. With their unforgettable shows, Coldplay has not only won the hearts of Indian fans but also etched their name in the annals of India’s concert history.

diljit dosanjhindiajustin bieberlargest ticketed concertmusic of the spherescoldplay india tour

Related News

LGBTQ+ representation in global media: How queer stories are evolving
Art & Culture

LGBTQ+ representation in global media: How queer stories are evolving

Labour announces pension reforms to rewire economy
Business

Labour announces pension reforms to rewire economy

More For You

Harvey Weinstein asks court to speed up retrial amid health concerns

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court on October 23, 2024, in New York City for a pretrial hearing ahead of his retrial on sex crime charges

Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein asks court to speed up retrial amid health concerns

Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced Hollywood producer, pleaded with a New York court to move up his retrial for sex crimes, citing his poor health and the harsh conditions at Rikers Island jail, which he described as a "hellhole." During a hearing in Manhattan on Wednesday, Judge Curtis Farber set the trial date for April 15, but Weinstein, 72, argued he might not survive that long due to his deteriorating health.

Weinstein, who appeared in court in a wheelchair, told the judge he is battling multiple health issues, including cancer, diabetes, and heart problems. He emphasised that every day at Rikers is a struggle, calling the facility "medieval" and claiming he was recently given the wrong medication. "I can't hold on anymore. I want justice for myself and this to be over with," he said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ameesha Patel responds to marriage rumours with Salman Khan: "Finding the right partner is key"

Ameesha Patel responds to marriage rumors with Salman Khan, sharing her lighthearted thoughts during an AMA

Getty Images

Ameesha Patel responds to marriage rumours with Salman Khan: "Finding the right partner is key"

Ameesha Patel recently addressed the curious questions from her fans about the possibility of her marrying Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. During a fun Twitter chat, Ameesha was asked about the idea of marriage, especially considering that both are still bachelors and, as the fans pointed out, “good-looking.” The actress laughed at the suggestion and shared her thoughts, acknowledging that people love seeing attractive individuals come together. She even joked that it was a “great reason” for fans to want her and Salman to tie the knot.

Ameesha recalled how after her iconic debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai with Hrithik Roshan, fans were eager for the two to become a real-life couple. When Hrithik announced his marriage, many fans were left heartbroken, highlighting the way on-screen chemistry often sparks similar hopes for off-screen relationships. Ameesha further expressed her openness to marriage but humorously mentioned that finding the right partner has been a challenge.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bridget Jones: Mad about the boy – Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant reunite for London premiere

Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant reunite on the pink carpet at the London premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Instagram/universalpicsau

Bridget Jones: Mad about the boy – Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant reunite for London premiere

The much-loved Bridget Jones is back! Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant reunited on the pink carpet for the London premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square. Fans braved the cold and drizzle to catch a glimpse of the stars as they returned for the fourth instalment of the hit rom-com series.

Zellweger stunned in a bright pink bandeau gown with a mini train, perfectly matching the pink carpet. She smiled for the cameras, signed autographs, and interacted warmly with fans. Hugh Grant, now a distinguished silver fox, looked dapper in a classic black blazer and crisp white shirt. This marked their first red carpet reunion in over two decades, making the event extra special for longtime fans.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cigarettes After Sex cancels Bengaluru concert last minute, leaves fans disappointed

Cigarettes After Sex leaves Bengaluru fans heartbroken with last-minute concert cancellation

Instagram/karposmm

Cigarettes After Sex cancels Bengaluru concert last minute, leaves fans disappointed

Indie-pop band Cigarettes After Sex canceled their Bengaluru concert just hours before it was set to take place on January 28, citing “local production issues.” Fans, who had been eagerly waiting for the performance at Bhartiya Mall, were left heartbroken, especially as the band had successfully performed in Delhi-NCR on January 24 and Mumbai on January 25. Bengaluru was the only city where the event was called off.

In a statement posted on their Instagram Story, the band expressed regret over the situation, stating that the technical difficulties were beyond their control. “We’re heartbroken to announce that due to technical difficulties, which were the responsibility of local production at the venue and beyond our control, we’re unable to perform and unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show in Bengaluru. We’re so incredibly sorry we can’t see you all tonight and truly tried everything we could to make it happen,” they wrote.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chinese new year 2025: Traditions, symbolism, and what the year of the snake represents

Celebrating the start of Chinese New Year 2025: The year of the snake

iStock

Chinese new year 2025: Traditions, symbolism, and what the year of the snake represents

As the Chinese New Year begins, it ushers in a time of reflection and renewal marking the arrival of the Year of the Snake, according to the Chinese zodiac, which follows a 12-year cycle of animals. With deep cultural significance, the festival not only celebrates the end of winter and the beginning of spring but also offers a chance to start anew with hope, tradition, and joy.


Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, has roots that stretch back over 3,500 years. It is the most important holiday in China, marked by various customs that bring families together to honour the past and welcome the future. This year, the holiday falls between January 28 and February 4, marking the return of the Snake in the zodiac cycle. The last Year of the Snake was in 2013, and those born in 2025 will share this animal’s traits—known for being wise, perceptive, and resilient.

In Chinese culture, each zodiac animal influences the characteristics of those born in its year. The Snake is associated with intelligence and intuition, often seen as both mysterious and strategic. This year, the Snake symbolises both the yin and yang: it represents darkness, femininity, and mystery but also renewal, growth, and wisdom. Known as a "little dragon," the snake’s ability to shed its skin signifies new beginnings, transformation, and good luck.

The customs and traditions associated with the festival reflect a deep respect for family and heritage. Homes are meticulously cleaned to rid them of bad luck, while red decorations such as lanterns and spring couplets adorn doorways to invite prosperity. The giving of red envelopes (hongbao) filled with money is a symbol of good fortune and a way to strengthen familial bonds. This is a time for families to come together, share meals, and embrace optimism and hope for the year ahead.

The Snake’s symbolism is powerful, intertwining notions of love, wealth, wisdom, and longevity. In Chinese folklore, the snake is often paired with the turtle and crane to represent these virtues. In particular, the “Legend of the White Snake” speaks to the complex nature of the snake, showing its connection with both danger and beauty, love and wisdom.

As the Year of the Snake begins, it is a chance to embrace its qualities of renewal and insight, navigating the year with wisdom and perseverance while celebrating the rich traditions that make this time so special.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc