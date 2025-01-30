Coldplay breaks record for India’s biggest concert with 134k attendees; surpasses Diljit, Bieber

Coldplay has set a new benchmark for live performances in India, drawing a staggering 1.34 lakh fans to their concert at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 28. This historic turnout not only marks the largest ticketed concert ever held in the country but also broke previous records set by Diljit Dosanjh and Justin Bieber, who each attracted 50,000 attendees to their respective shows.

As part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, Coldplay performed five sold-out shows in India—three in Mumbai and two in Ahmedabad. The final gig in Ahmedabad became a landmark event, breaking the band’s own global record of 83,000 attendees at a Sydney concert in November 2023. The massive audience at Narendra Modi Stadium, which included fans both in the stands and on the ground, solidified Coldplay’s status as one of the most popular bands in the world.







The concert was also streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, garnering an impressive 83 lakh views and 16.5 crore minutes of watch time. A significant portion of the viewership came from states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Delhi-NCR, and Tamil Nadu, reflecting the band’s widespread appeal across India.



Coldplay’s electrifying setlist featured fan favourites such as "Yellow," "Viva La Vida," "Hymn for the Weekend," and "Clocks," creating an unforgettable experience for the audience. The band also paid tribute to India by performing "Vande Mataram" on Republic Day, garnering cheers from the crowd.



After the tour, lead singer Chris Martin expressed his gratitude, calling India a “beautiful country” and thanking fans for their love and kindness. He even made a trip to the Kumbh Mela with his girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson, further cementing his connection with Indian culture.



This record-breaking concert just proves India’s growing prominence as a hub for international music concerts. While artists like Diljit Dosanjh and Justin Bieber have previously drawn massive crowds, Coldplay’s historic achievement has rewritten the rulebook, setting a new standard for live performances in the country. With their unforgettable shows, Coldplay has not only won the hearts of Indian fans but also etched their name in the annals of India’s concert history.