Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India’s concert fever: Coldplay, BLACKPINK & global stars turn cities into concert hotspots

From sold-out stadiums to skyrocketing fan frenzy, India is now a top destination for global music giants like Coldplay, BLACKPINK, The Weeknd and more.

India’s concert fever

From Ed Sheeran to The Weeknd, international artists are turning Indian cities into must-visit tour stops

iStock
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 21, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Just imagine: a sea of glow sticks, the hum of anticipation, and the collective heartbeat of 60,000 fans waiting for Chris Martin to hit the first note of Yellow. Now, picture this scene not in London or New York, but in Ahmedabad. Yes, Ahmedabad. India’s live music scene has gone from “Who’s coming?” to “Who’s not coming?” in record time. From Coldplay’s cosmic anthems to international pop sensations, the country is no longer just a pit stop for yoga retreats and spicy curries, it’s now one of the hottest tickets in the global music circuit.

Sold-out stadiums, viral moments, and unforgettable nights—India’s live music boom is just getting startediStock

But how did India, once overlooked by international artists, become the Beyoncé of live music destinations? Spoiler: it’s not just the biryani. Let’s dive into the beats, the bucks, and the behind-the-scenes drama of India’s live music revolution.

The concert boom: From FOMO to full-on frenzy

A decade ago, catching an international act in India felt like spotting a unicorn. Fast forward to 2025, and the country is hosting sold-out stadium tours faster than you can say Viva La Vida. Coldplays Music of the Spheres tour turned Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad into a galaxy of screaming fans, while global acts like U2, Ed Sheeran, and Post Malone have electrified Indian audiences. The Backstreet Boys, Imagine Dragons, and upcoming tours from artists like The Weeknd and BLACKPINK have only added to the momentum.

And it’s not just about the big names. The rise of the experience economy has turned concerts into cultural phenomena. India’s youth—65% of the population is under 35—aren’t just buying tickets; they’re buying memories. “It’s not just a concert; it’s a pilgrimage,” says an avid concertgoer from Chennai who travelled to Mumbai for an international act. “You’re not just there for the music; you’re there for the vibe, the energy, the feeling.”

With Coldplay, BLACKPINK, and The Weeknd in the mix, India is the hottest new stop for international toursiStock

And the numbers don’t lie. The live music industry in India is projected to hit ₹1,200 crore by 2026, with cities like Mumbai and Ahmedabad leading the charge. But this is beyond just music, it’s about money, mobility, and a whole lot of middle-class swagger.

The secret sauce: Youth, streaming, and the gram

So, what’s fuelling this live music explosion? For starters, India’s young, restless, and Instagram-obsessed population. With disposable incomes on the rise, spending on experiences has become the new flex. “It’s not about owning the latest iPhone anymore,” says event organiser Rajiv Menon from BookMyShow Live. “It’s about being front row at a Coldplay concert and posting it on your story.”

Streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube have also played a massive role. Indian fans no longer have to wait for MTV to play their favourite international hits. They’re discovering global artists at the click of a button, building fandoms that span genres and geographies. From K-pop to Afrobeats, the Indian music palate has gone global, and artists are clearly taking notice.

The economic encore: More than just music

The ripple effects of this concert boom are hitting more than just high notes. Hotels are booked, flights are packed, and local businesses are cashing in on the concert craze. For instance, when Coldplay played Ahmedabad, the city saw a 40% spike in hotel bookings, with fans flying in from as far as Nepal and Sri Lanka. Unbelievable, right?


India’s live music scene is booming, with fans traveling across cities to witness history in the makingiStock

Big players like Reliance and Tata are also jumping on the bandwagon, investing in world-class venues and infrastructure. The upcoming Navi Mumbai airport and Reliance’s Jio World Garden are set to make India a logistical dream for international acts.

But it’s not all smooth sailing. The lack of large-scale venues means concerts often have to squeeze into cricket stadiums, and ticket scalping has become a major headache. “I paid triple the price for my ticket,” says a fan who attended a recent global concert. “It’s frustrating, but honestly? Worth it.”

Challenges: The not-so-great opening acts

For all its glitz and glam, India’s live music scene still has some kinks to iron out. High taxation and regulatory hurdles make it a tough market for international artists to navigate. “It’s improving, but there’s a long way to go,” says a senior music promoter. “What we actually need is more venues, better ticketing systems, and smoother processes.”


With stadiums packed for global icons, India is proving it’s more than ready for the big leagues of live musiciStock

Then there’s the issue of infrastructure. While cities like Mumbai and Delhi are stepping up, smaller cities are still playing catch-up. “If you’re not in a metro, you’re missing out,” says a music enthusiast from Jaipur. “I had to travel to Mumbai for Ed Sheeran, and it cost me a fortune.”

The future: India’s global encore

Despite the challenges, the future looks bright and loud. With international artists increasingly considering India a must-visit tour stop, upcoming rumoured shows from BLACKPINK, The Weeknd, and more are sending fans into a frenzy.


From Ahmedabad to Delhi, global superstars are drawing record-breaking crowds in India’s concert revolutioniStock


India’s live music scene is following in the footsteps of markets like Brazil and China, where international acts once tested the waters and are now diving in headfirst. As infrastructure improves and demand grows, India is set to become a global hub for live music experiences.

So, what’s next? More concerts, more fans, and more unforgettable nights under the stars. Because in India, music isn’t just entertainment anymore, in fact it’s a movement. And this movement is just getting started.

blackpink indiacoldplay indiaconcert boomconcert feverexperience economyglobal music circuitglobal music tourinternational toursmusic festival vibessold out showsstreaming platformsindia live music

Related News

Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Remake: Why Fans and Critics Are Divided
Entertainment

Disney’s ‘Snow White’ controversy explodes: Why the live-action remake has fans and critics divided!

IPL 2025 opening ceremony
Sports

IPL 2025 opening ceremony promises a star-studded spectacle with Disha Patani, OneRepublic, and Shreya Ghoshal

Mohanlal’s 'L2: Empuraan'
Entertainment

Mohanlal’s 'L2: Empuraan' smashes pre-sale records, set for historic box office debut

ipl-bowling-getty
Cricket

Saliva ban lifted for upcoming IPL: reports

More For You

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco share a hilarious confession about their awkward early arrival at Taylor Swift’s afterparty

Getty Images

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco recall embarrassing party blunder at Taylor Swift’s afterparty

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recently shared a light-hearted but embarrassing moment from their relationship: showing up way too early to one of Taylor Swift’s famous afterparties.

During a chat on Spotify’s "Countdown To" podcast, the couple reflected on their mistimed arrival at Swift’s post-award show gathering. Gomez admitted she was excited to bring Blanco along but quickly realised they had made a major party faux pas.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ajaz Khan Alleges Protecting Aryan Khan in Jail – Full Story

Ajaz Khan alleges he protected Aryan Khan from gangsters and provided him with essentials during his time in prison

Instagram/imajazkhan

“I sent Aryan Khan water and cigarettes in jail, protected him from the mafia”: Ajaz Khan’s explosive jail claims

Ajaz Khan, who was incarcerated in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail in 2021 for a drug-related case, has made sensational claims about his time behind bars. In a recent interview, he stated that he played a crucial role in protecting Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, and businessman Raj Kundra during their respective jail terms. His comments have sparked debate, with many questioning the validity of his statements.

Ajaz claimed that during Aryan Khan’s brief stay in jail following the high-profile cruise drug case, he ensured the young star kid’s safety from criminal elements. According to him, the prison housed around 3,500 inmates, making it a dangerous environment for someone like Aryan. In a recent interview, Ajaz stated, “I helped Aryan Khan. I sent him water and cigarettes. That’s all you can do for someone in jail. And yes, I also protected him from gangsters and the mafia.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Quentin Tarantino

The timing of the news raises questions

Getty Images

Untitled Quentin Tarantino project set to begin filming in December 2025


Quentin Tarantino is reportedly gearing up for a new film project, according to the latest issue of Production Weekly, a renowned industry-tracking source. The listing suggests that an “Untitled Quentin Tarantino Project” is scheduled to begin shooting in December 2025 in Los Angeles, marking the director’s much-anticipated return to the big screen.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zendaya & Tom Holland

Zendaya and Tom Holland prove that chemistry matters more than height differences

Getty Images

Zendaya’s half-sister calls her and Tom Holland an ‘odd couple,’ opens up about family rift

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been one of Hollywood’s most loved couples, but a recent revelation from Zendaya’s half-sister, Latonja Coleman, has brought to light a different side of the actress’s personal life. In a rare interview, Latonja shared her thoughts on Zendaya’s relationship, their family dynamics, and her own struggle with feeling disconnected from her famous sibling.

Latonja Coleman, who shares the same father as Zendaya, has claimed that despite being related, she and Zendaya have barely interacted over the years. According to Latonja, she has seen the “Euphoria” star only twice in the past seven years, once at a family Thanksgiving in 2018 and more recently at their grandmother’s funeral in January 2025. She revealed that during these encounters, Zendaya was distant, treating her more like a fan than family.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jamie Laing

Jamie Laing completed 5 ultra-marathons in five consecutive days for Comic Relief

Getty Images

Red Nose Day 2025: When and where to watch the Comic Relief event


The 40th anniversary celebration of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day will feature an array of comedic sketches, live performances, and celebrity appearances. Hosted live from Salford, presenters Davina McCall, Rylan Clark, and Alison Hammond will guide the evening’s proceedings, with a roster of famous faces like AJ Odudu, Joel Dommett, Alesha Dixon, and Tom Allen taking the stage throughout the night.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc