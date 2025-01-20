Coldplay kicks off India tour with memorable moments at Mumbai concert

COLDPLAY returned to India after nine years, delivering an energetic and culturally rich performance at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.
The concert, part of the band's 'Music of the Spheres World Tour,' showcased a mix of music, humour, and heartfelt moments, led by frontman Chris Martin.
For two hours, the stadium resonated with chart-topping tracks like Paradise, Viva La Vida, Yellow, and Fix You.
A standout moment came when Martin noticed a fan holding a "Jai Shri Ram" placard. Curious, he asked, “What does Jai Shri Ram mean? Must be something good,” sparking cheers from the audience.
Martin also made an effort to connect with the crowd by speaking in Marathi, Hindi, and English. Greeting fans, he said in Marathi, “Tumhee saghre aaj chaan distat" (You all look beautiful today), followed by a warm Hindi welcome. Apologising for his limited language skills, he added, "Sorry, my Hindi and Marathi are bad, but I tried my best.”
The British musician thanked fans for their enthusiastic reception, calling India one of their favourite places. “This is our fourth visit to India, the second time playing, and we couldn’t have asked for a better audience,” Martin said.
Throughout the evening, Martin interacted with fans, reading their placards and fulfilling requests. He invited a 15-year-old fan named Aum to sing Everglow on stage and later danced with a security guard during a performance of Alien.
The concert featured colourful lights, fireworks, and recyclable wristbands, creating a visual spectacle. When a delay in the fireworks occurred, Martin joked, “Can we all make firework sounds?” The crowd joined in until the display lit up the skies.
Towards the end, Martin playfully referenced Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, saying, “We got to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play cricket backstage.”
After teasing fans, he extended the performance, encouraging the audience to sing along for one last track.
The British rock band, which includes guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey, will perform three more shows in India, including one in Ahmedabad on January 25.
Fans from across the country flocked to Mumbai for the event. A lady security guard described it as “the biggest concert of the century,” while attendees shared personal stories of making the trip to witness the "concert of a lifetime."
Coldplay last performed in India in 2016 during the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.
