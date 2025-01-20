Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Coldplay kicks off India tour with memorable moments at Mumbai concert

The concert, part of the band's 'Music of the Spheres World Tour,' showcased a mix of music, humour, and heartfelt moments, led by frontman Chris Martin.

Coldplay-Mumbai

For two hours, the stadium resonated with chart-topping tracks like Paradise, Viva La Vida, Yellow, and Fix You. (Photo: X/Coldplay)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 20, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

COLDPLAY returned to India after nine years, delivering an energetic and culturally rich performance at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

The concert, part of the band's 'Music of the Spheres World Tour,' showcased a mix of music, humour, and heartfelt moments, led by frontman Chris Martin.

For two hours, the stadium resonated with chart-topping tracks like Paradise, Viva La Vida, Yellow, and Fix You.

A standout moment came when Martin noticed a fan holding a "Jai Shri Ram" placard. Curious, he asked, “What does Jai Shri Ram mean? Must be something good,” sparking cheers from the audience.

Martin also made an effort to connect with the crowd by speaking in Marathi, Hindi, and English. Greeting fans, he said in Marathi, “Tumhee saghre aaj chaan distat" (You all look beautiful today), followed by a warm Hindi welcome. Apologising for his limited language skills, he added, "Sorry, my Hindi and Marathi are bad, but I tried my best.”

The British musician thanked fans for their enthusiastic reception, calling India one of their favourite places. “This is our fourth visit to India, the second time playing, and we couldn’t have asked for a better audience,” Martin said.

Throughout the evening, Martin interacted with fans, reading their placards and fulfilling requests. He invited a 15-year-old fan named Aum to sing Everglow on stage and later danced with a security guard during a performance of Alien.

The concert featured colourful lights, fireworks, and recyclable wristbands, creating a visual spectacle. When a delay in the fireworks occurred, Martin joked, “Can we all make firework sounds?” The crowd joined in until the display lit up the skies.

Towards the end, Martin playfully referenced Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, saying, “We got to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play cricket backstage.”

After teasing fans, he extended the performance, encouraging the audience to sing along for one last track.

The British rock band, which includes guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey, will perform three more shows in India, including one in Ahmedabad on January 25.

Fans from across the country flocked to Mumbai for the event. A lady security guard described it as “the biggest concert of the century,” while attendees shared personal stories of making the trip to witness the "concert of a lifetime."

Coldplay last performed in India in 2016 during the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.

(With PTI inputs)

chris martincoldplaycoldplay in indiacoldplay in mumbaicoldplay india tourcoldplay mumbaidy patil stadiumguy berrymanjonny bucklandphil harvey

Related News

Kolkata-doctor-rape-murder-Getty
News

Indian court hands life sentence to rapist-murderer of Kolkata doctor

naga-sadhus-reuters
News

Maha Kumbh: Over 100 women take first steps as Naga ascetics

More For You

Shahid Iqbal Khan: ‘Faith is at heart of 10 Nights, but play has universal appeal’

Shahid Iqbal Khan

Shahid Iqbal Khan: ‘Faith is at heart of 10 Nights, but play has universal appeal’

OLIVIER-AWARD nominated play 10 Nights only came into fruition after writer Shahid Iqbal Khan overcame his own “assumptions and judgments” over whether a story set in a mosque would appeal to a non-Muslim audience.

10 Nights is a poignant and humorous exploration of faith, love, and personal discovery. It follows Yasser (Adeel Ali), who embarks on a spiritual journey as he takes on the challenge of completing I’tikaf – 10 consecutive days of prayer and fasting in a mosque during Ramadan.

Keep ReadingShow less
saif-ali-khan-reuters

Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery and has since been discharged from hospital, with doctors confirming he is out of danger. (Photo: Reuters)

Suspected Bangladeshi held for stabbing Saif Ali Khan

A MAN believed to be a Bangladeshi national was arrested on Sunday in Mumbai for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, police said.

The attack on Khan occurred on Thursday during an attempted burglary at his home, leaving the actor with stab wounds to his spine, neck, and hands.

Keep ReadingShow less
Suspect caught after brutal attack on Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan

Suspect caught after brutal attack on Saif Ali Khan

A MAN suspected of stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been detained at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh. Police caught 31-year-old Aakash Kailash Kannojia travelling without a ticket on the Mumbai-Howrah Express, following a tip-off from Mumbai Police.

Railway Protection Force officers spotted Kannojia in a general compartment after receiving his photo and train details from Mumbai investigators. According to reports, a Mumbai Police team is heading to Durg to confirm if he is the man who attacked Khan at his Bandra home on Thursday (16) morning.

Keep ReadingShow less
Adeel Ali brings '10 Nights' to life in a powerful one-man performance

Adeel Ali brings '10 Nights' to life in a powerful one-man performance

ACCLAIMED theatre play 10 Nights has commenced another UK tour at Riverside Studios, Hammersmith, London, where it will be staged until next Sunday (26).

Shahid Iqbal Khan’s Olivier Award-nominated one-man play, directed by Samir Bhamra, returns by popular demand. The multi-layered story explores themes of faith, community, and self-discovery. Versatile actor Adeel Ali follows up notable film, TV, and theatre projects by taking on the lead role in the story of a man who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after taking part in itikaf – spending the last 10 nights of Ramadan in quiet reflection at a mosque.

Keep ReadingShow less
South Indian cinema set to dominate 2025 with blockbusters and star power
Thug Life

South Indian cinema set to dominate 2025 with blockbusters and star power

George A

AFTER a stellar year in 2024, south Indian cinema is set to capture global attention once again in 2025 with its signature mix of creative storytelling, thrilling action, and emotionally charged plots.

The Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries are gearing up to deliver another round of exciting films, many headlined by major superstars. The year has already kicked off with the Telugu political action thriller Game Changer, starring Ram Charan. Ajith Kumar’s Tamil entertainer Vidaamuyarchi is also on the way. Here is a roundup of south Indian movies to watch out for in 2025:

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications