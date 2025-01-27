Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Major Lazer redefine global music with Indian inspirations

Skip to content
In an era where music knows no boundaries, artists like Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Major Lazer, and others have played a significant role in breaking down cultural barriers and celebrating India’s kaleidoscopic diversity. These global icons are not just appreciating Indian culture—they are actively shaping the world’s artistic lens through collaborations, performances, and trendsetting music videos.

Coldplay's bond with India was solidified in January 2025, when they performed in Mumbai, sparking waves of enthusiasm among their massive fan base. But it wasn’t just the electrifying music that made headlines—lead singer Chris Martin made waves by apologising for Britain’s colonial past and addressing the scars inflicted on India by British rule. "Thank you for forgiving us for all the bad things Great Britain has done," Martin said, acknowledging India’s unique culture and its significant influence on the global entertainment scene.

One of Coldplay's iconic tracks, "Hymn for the Weekend," featured vibrant visuals shot in India, showcasing the band’s admiration for Indian aesthetics. The video, which featured Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and a range of exotic Indian locations, bundled the best of both worlds, sparking both debates and discussions on cultural appropriation while also celebrating India’s cultural legacy.

Ed Sheeran has also led the charge in merging Western pop with Indian music. Over the years, he has collaborated with some of India's finest musicians, including Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh. One memorable performance was Ed Sheeran’s surprise duet with Arijit Singh in Mumbai, where they sang "Perfect", delivering a perfect fusion of East and West. These collaborations introduced India’s musical legacies to a global pop audience, proving that cultural fusion can truly create unique and exceptional music.

Beyond Coldplay and Ed Sheeran, many other artists have celebrated India in their own unique ways. Beyoncé’s music video for "Hymn for the Weekend" is one of the most recognised examples of Western stars embracing Indian culture. The video’s vibrant colours, Indian-inspired outfits, and cultural references captured the spirit of India, highlighting its influence in global pop culture. Similarly, U2’s tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at their Mumbai concert paid homage to India’s global impact on peace and non-violence.


Major Lazer, too, has been shaking up the global music scene with their fusion of EDM and Indian rhythms. Tracks like “Lean On,” which blends Caribbean beats with Indian instruments, exemplify how Western artists are incorporating Indian sounds into fresh and exciting musical landscapes. Major Lazer’s fusions also reveal how significant India's musicality is in the ever-changing landscape of global music.

These collaborations, performances, and music videos go beyond ethnic displays—they are powerful symbols of the growing dialogue between India and the West. These artists are not just cultural ambassadors; they are architects of bridges, fostering connections and introducing India’s unparallelled creativity to the world. As India rises to global prominence, it’s no longer just a passive backdrop but an active collaborator in producing groundbreaking, pioneering music. In a world where cultural boundaries blur and break down, music is the undeniable lingua franca—and India, with its vibrant and irreplaceable voice, cannot be ignored.

