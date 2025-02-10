Ed Sheeran’s surprise Bengaluru street gig shut down by police: Viral video sparks online debate

Ed Sheeran’s impromptu street performance on Bengaluru’s buzzing Church Street took an unexpected turn when local police pulled the plug—literally! The British singer, mid-way through Shape of You, was stopped by officers, leaving fans in shock and the internet in stitches.



The viral video showed Sheeran strumming his guitar, drawing a growing crowd, when a policeman stepped in and disconnected his microphone. The pop icon, unfazed, simply smiled and addressed the fans: “We had permission to be here, but this policeman is shutting it down.”

Permission or not?

While Sheeran later reassured fans on Instagram—“We had permission to busk, by the way. This wasn’t just us randomly turning up. All good though. See you at the show tonight x”—Bengaluru police had a different take.

DCP Shekar T Tekkannanavar clarified that Sheeran’s team had indeed requested permission but was denied due to safety concerns. “Church Street is always crowded, and we couldn’t allow a performance that could cause congestion,” he told ANI.



The disconnect between Sheeran’s team and local authorities fuelled online debates. Fans slammed the interruption as "embarrassing", arguing that the pop star wasn’t causing any harm. Others defended the police, pointing out how a growing crowd in a tight space could quickly spiral out of control.



A moment for the history books?

Music history is full of showdowns between artists and authorities. From The Beatles’ rooftop gig getting shut down to U2’s street concert facing the same fate, Sheeran now finds himself in an unexpected VIP club where the price of entry is having your mic unplugged by the cops!



At his Bengaluru concert on February 9, 2025, Sheeran gave fans an unexpected treat by singing the Telugu hit Chuttamalle from Devara alongside singer Shilpa Rao. With Rao as his guide, he nailed the lyrics, strumming his guitar as the crowd erupted in cheers. The performance quickly went viral, with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor applauding the moment, while Sheeran called it a “privilege” to learn a new language and share the stage with Rao.

In the end, Sheeran’s street gig may have been cut short, but the buzz only amplified his presence in India. His biggest hit of the tour? A headline-making moment that had the internet singing along.