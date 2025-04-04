Ed Sheeran blends Persian sounds with pop in new single ‘Azizam’

Ed Sheeran is back with a new song, Azizam, a bright, dance-friendly track that steps away from the stripped-back style of his last two albums. The title, which means “my dear” in Farsi, nods to the song’s Persian influences not just in name, but in sound and spirit too.

At the heart of the track is a collaboration with producer Illya Salmanzadeh, who drew on his Iranian heritage to shape the song’s direction. Together, they layered Western pop with traditional Middle Eastern instruments like the santur (a hammered dulcimer from Iran) and the ghatam (a clay pot drum from South India), blending cultures in a way that still sounds unmistakably Sheeran.

- YouTube youtu.be





He first performed the song during a surprise gig in New Orleans, backed by the Soul Rebels brass band. Since then, he's played it live for a taxi driver in India, dropped a colourful “pink heart” music video filmed across the US and Ipswich, and teased fans with behind-the-scenes clips. The song also features vocals from the Citizens of the World Choir, a group made up of refugees and supporters which adds an extra layer of global unity to the project.

This isn't Sheeran’s first time experimenting with international sounds. From Afrobeat collaborations with Burna Boy to singing in Punjabi on stage in Mumbai, he’s long shown interest in pushing musical boundaries while staying rooted in pop. Azizam continues that trend, a cross-cultural effort that still delivers the kind of instantly memorable hook he’s known for.





The track arrives just as Sheeran prepares to launch a new album series. The upcoming record, Play, will be followed by Pause, Rewind, Fast-Forward and Stop, as he shifts gears after the more introspective tone of Subtract and Autumn Variations. Those albums earned him some of his best critical feedback but fell short commercially and that is a rare dip in a decade-long chart-topping run.

Ed Sheeran gears up for a new musical era with the release of his culturally inspired single, ‘Azizam’ Getty Images





Whether Azizam brings him back to billion-stream status remains to be seen, but the track is already generating buzz. Fans are praising its cultural nods and feel-good vibe, while critics note that the Persian elements feel more like light seasoning than a deep dive. Still, it’s catchy, it’s warm, and it marks a fresh step for a pop star who knows how to keep listeners dancing.