Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Ed Sheeran sings in Punjabi and plays tabla in new album 'Play' blending Indian sounds with global beats

From Punjabi lyrics to Middle Eastern scales, the singer ditches formulas for spontaneity and joy in his most experimental project yet.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran embraces Punjabi lyrics and tabla rhythms in his genre-blurring album Play

Instagram/teddysphotos
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 02, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Ed Sheeran is turning the page with his next album Play, which he describes as a personal reset and creative leap, one shaped by travel, heartbreak, and a thirst for joy. Known for his quiet acoustic sound and mathematical album titles, Sheeran’s newest project is a colourful detour packed with global rhythms, Indian influences, and an unfiltered celebration of spontaneity.

The album, out on 12 September, is not a continuation of his symbol-themed series. Instead, it’s a collection of tracks recorded while touring different parts of the world. Much of the album’s soul, he says, was shaped in India, where he ended the recording process in Goa. From playing the tabla and sitar to singing a Punjabi line: “cham cham chamke sitare warghi”, Sheeran’s time in the country clearly left a mark. He even got a tattoo in Punjabi during his visit.

- YouTubeyoutu.be


Play comes from a deeply emotional place. After going through what he called the darkest time in his life, Sheeran wanted to make something light and full of energy. “I just wanted to create joy and colour,” he says. “And I wanted everything about this album to be fun, from the songs to the way we share it.”

- YouTubeyoutu.be


That fun has spilled into how he's launching the album: bus-top gigs, pop-up pubs for folk jam sessions, and even singing in cowboy hats on bar counters. His recent single Old Phone, written while jet-lagged in India, is a stripped-down, sentimental track inspired by an old phone filled with memories, from old flames to lost friends. It’s accompanied by a pop-up pub at Coachella and an Instagram account featuring personal photos from the device.

The album’s influences are far-reaching. Middle Eastern scales, Indian percussion, and echoes of Irish folk come together on tracks like Azizam, a vibrant number named after a Persian word for “my dear.” Sheeran calls this the most creatively exciting work he’s ever done, not because it’s polished, but because it’s playful, imperfect, and rooted in real experiences.

At 34, Sheeran says he’s embracing the chaos of life instead of running from it. And with Play, he’s inviting people to let go, dance, and enjoy the ride with him.

azizambar counterscoachellafolk jam sessionsgoaindianext albumpersonal resetplayplayfulpopup pubssitartablaed sheeran

Related News

Amanda Holden wears dress made of £50 notes
Entertainment

Amanda Holden wears dress made of £50 notes on private jet for ‘Heart FM Millionaire’ giveaway

Mukesh Ambani says India’s media and entertainment industry could hit £80 billion by 2035
Business

India’s media and entertainment industry could hit £80 billion mark by 2035, says Mukesh Ambani

UK’s first keyhole breast reconstruction surgery
Health

UK’s first keyhole breast reconstruction surgery marks major breakthrough

Mitul Patel brings raw emotion to the screen with ‘Mercy’
Entertainment

Mercy: The emotional drama taking the UK Asian Film Fest by storm

More For You

Nikesh Patel’s career from 'Starstruck' to 'The Devil’s Hour'

Nikesh Patel

Nikesh Patel’s career from 'Starstruck' to 'The Devil’s Hour' and his return to theatre

If there is one word that defines Nikesh Patel’s acting career, it is unpredictability.

From romantic comedies to psychological thrillers, classical theatre to contemporary, boundary-breaking roles, Patel has quietly carved out a unique space for himself in British entertainment. Never one to be pigeonholed, the versatile British Asian actor has played everything from a top movie star in Starstruck to a detective with a fear of blood in The Devil’s Hour. Now, he is back where it all began – on stage – in a role that challenges both him and his audiences in all the best ways.

Keep ReadingShow less
Russell Brand sexual assault case

Russell Brand arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to face multiple sexual offence charges

Getty Images

Russell Brand granted bail after being accused of dragging woman towards men’s toilet in sexual assault case

Russell Brand has appeared in a London court after being formally charged with multiple sexual offences involving four women, spanning incidents alleged to have occurred between 1999 and 2005.

The 49-year-old comedian and former broadcaster is accused of five offences: rape, oral rape, indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault. The charges include allegations that Brand dragged a woman by the arm towards a men’s toilet and groped another by touching her breasts without consent.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shah Rukh Khan becomes world’s 4th richest actor

Shah Rukh Khan: The Bollywood Megastar Who Outshines Hollywood with a £700M Fortune

Getty Images

Shah Rukh Khan becomes world’s 4th richest actor with £700 million fortune

Shah Rukh Khan has once again proven he’s in a league of his own, not just in Bollywood but globally. According to Esquire’s newly released list of the world’s wealthiest actors, Khan holds the fourth position with a net worth of £700 million (₹7,400 crore). He’s the only Indian on the list, ranking ahead of Hollywood big names like Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and Tom Hanks.

While Khan’s cinematic appeal remains unmatched, his financial success isn’t solely tied to movie roles. In 2023, his films Pathaan and Jawan were box office juggernauts, collecting over £190 million (₹2,000 crore) worldwide. But beyond the silver screen, he’s built a business empire that includes Red Chillies Entertainment, a top-tier production house, ownership in cricket franchises, and a long list of endorsement deals with major global brands.

Keep ReadingShow less
Wes Anderson

'The Archives' will be on display from 21 November 2025

Getty

Wes Anderson exhibition to feature Grand Budapest Hotel model in London at Design Museum

A model of The Grand Budapest Hotel will be among more than 600 objects featured in a major new Wes Anderson exhibition opening at the Design Museum in London later this year.

Titled Wes Anderson: The Archives, the retrospective has been developed by the museum in collaboration with the acclaimed American filmmaker and La Cinémathèque française. It is set to open on 21 November 2025 and will explore Anderson’s distinctive visual style, detailed craftsmanship, and storytelling across his career.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Kanye West and Bianca Censori file lawsuit against celebrity dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly, alleging reckless drug administration and exploitation

Youtube Screengrab

Kanye West and Bianca Censori accuse celebrity dentist of fuelling nitrous oxide dependency

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are taking legal action against a Beverly Hills-based celebrity dentist, accusing him of dangerous conduct that allegedly harmed West’s health, finances and well-being. The couple claims Dr Thomas Connelly, known for his luxury cosmetic work, irresponsibly administered large quantities of nitrous oxide to the rapper, leading to addiction and serious neurological side effects.

Legal documents from West's lawyers say that during multiple procedures in 2024 and early 2025, Connelly not only used nitrous oxide but supplied the gas in industrial-sized tanks directly to West’s home, including the one he shared with Censori. Even more alarming, the dentist allegedly taught West how to self-administer the gas without medical supervision and continued to provide it even after signs of mental distress became clear.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc