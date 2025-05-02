Ed Sheeran sings in Punjabi and plays tabla in new album 'Play' blending Indian sounds with global beats

Ed Sheeran is turning the page with his next album Play, which he describes as a personal reset and creative leap, one shaped by travel, heartbreak, and a thirst for joy. Known for his quiet acoustic sound and mathematical album titles, Sheeran’s newest project is a colourful detour packed with global rhythms, Indian influences, and an unfiltered celebration of spontaneity.
The album, out on 12 September, is not a continuation of his symbol-themed series. Instead, it’s a collection of tracks recorded while touring different parts of the world. Much of the album’s soul, he says, was shaped in India, where he ended the recording process in Goa. From playing the tabla and sitar to singing a Punjabi line: “cham cham chamke sitare warghi”, Sheeran’s time in the country clearly left a mark. He even got a tattoo in Punjabi during his visit.
- YouTubeyoutu.be
Play comes from a deeply emotional place. After going through what he called the darkest time in his life, Sheeran wanted to make something light and full of energy. “I just wanted to create joy and colour,” he says. “And I wanted everything about this album to be fun, from the songs to the way we share it.”
- YouTubeyoutu.be
That fun has spilled into how he's launching the album: bus-top gigs, pop-up pubs for folk jam sessions, and even singing in cowboy hats on bar counters. His recent single Old Phone, written while jet-lagged in India, is a stripped-down, sentimental track inspired by an old phone filled with memories, from old flames to lost friends. It’s accompanied by a pop-up pub at Coachella and an Instagram account featuring personal photos from the device.
The album’s influences are far-reaching. Middle Eastern scales, Indian percussion, and echoes of Irish folk come together on tracks like Azizam, a vibrant number named after a Persian word for “my dear.” Sheeran calls this the most creatively exciting work he’s ever done, not because it’s polished, but because it’s playful, imperfect, and rooted in real experiences.
At 34, Sheeran says he’s embracing the chaos of life instead of running from it. And with Play, he’s inviting people to let go, dance, and enjoy the ride with him.