Entertainment

Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello perform ‘Bam Bam’ song at fundraising concert for Ukraine

Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello were among the leading music stars who performed on Tuesday night at a televised concert aiming to raise funds for a Ukrainian humanitarian appeal.

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran joined forces to perform their new collaboration “Bam Bam” live together for the very first time.

We are all praying tonight for the peace and the safety of the people in Ukraine,” Cabello said before welcoming Sheeran to the stage. “This is such a full-circle moment for me…But, like, literally I cried the first time I met him. I am like such a huge fan of his,” she added.

Without wasting any time, the pair jumped into the song, with Cabello singing, “You said you hated the ocean but you are surfing now/ I said I love you for life, but I just sold our house/ We were kids at the start, I guess we are grown-ups now/ Couldn’t ever imagine even having doubts/ But not everything works out,” as Sheeran strummed along on his acoustic guitar and several back-up dancers flooded the stage in dazzling blue outfits.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

The concert also featured Ukrainian singer Jamala, who won the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest, music veteran Nile Rodgers & Chic as well as groups Snow Patrol and Manic Street Preachers.

Singer Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas sent their support in a video message as they failed to attend the concert.

We still wanted to offer all of our love and support to everyone performing and most importantly to express the support and solidarity with the millions of people who have been forced to flee their homes and leave everything behind,” said Eilish.

The two-hour fundraising effort, held at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena, was set up with the aim of raising funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) humanitarian appeal. Organisers said the concert had raised £12.2 million which will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Stay tuned to this space!

Eastern Eye

