Website Logo
  • Sunday, March 27, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

News

Mass rally in London in solidarity with Ukraine

Protestors hold placards at Trafalgar Square during the London stands with Ukraine march and rally on March 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

THOUSANDS of people rallied in the UK capital in solidarity with Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, as London’s mayor stepped up criticism of the government’s response to the refugee crisis.

Following a call from the mayor Sadiq Khan for a demonstration of “solidarity with Ukraine”, crowds marched through the city centre to Trafalgar Square for a mid-afternoon vigil and speeches Saturday (26).

Those present held banners reading “stop (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s war”, “no fly zone” and “solidarity with Ukraine” as they chanted slogans and sang.

“We want the people of Ukraine to know that in their darkest hour, they are not alone,” Khan told Sky News as the demonstrators gathered.

The Labour mayor said he was “embarrassed” by the Ukrainian refugee policies of Britain’s Conservative government when speaking to political leaders in European countries, which are accepting far more and quicker.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (L) applauds as Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko addresses a ‘London stands with Ukraine’ protest march and vigil, in central London, on March 26, 2022 (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“There’s a disconnect between the generosity shown by Londoners and Brits across the country, and the actions of our government,” he added.

“The complex visa forms, the delays, the red tape, make it really hard.”

Over 3.7 million Ukrainians have fled the country during Russia’s month-long invasion, according to the United Nations, including 1.5 million children.

The UK has faced criticism over its refugee policy as many Ukrainians have been forced to jump through bureaucratic hoops and travel long distances within Europe to get visas.

The government has launched a “Homes for Ukraine” scheme, but it only allows applications from those who have named people in Britain willing to sponsor them.

More than 150,000 people have registered an interest in hosting through the programme, which opened to applicants a week ago, but it is taking time to match them up.

Critics have said it is too slow, bureaucratic and arduous to match applicants with homes.

Officials said this week they have issued 18,600 visas under separate provisions for Ukrainians with relatives already in the UK, with 34,500 applications submitted.

But the paltry numbers are dwarfed by other countries in Europe, some of which have taken in hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing the war.

Poland, which borders Ukraine, has accepted more than two million people fleeing the Russian invasion.

Zenadin Tkalenko, 43, living in south London but originally from Kyiv, was among those to turn out in London.

“My country is under attack, the UK I hope can help,” she said. “This is a big country and it needs to help.”

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
More overseas patients are coming to India for treatment
News
Sri Lanka fuel prices soar as economy reels
News
After Covid, India tries to get on top of tuberculosis
UK
Rochdale Crime: Four men jailed following burglary and ‘businessman’ death in Oct 2020
US
US: India’s stand on Ukraine war ‘unsatisfactory’ but ‘not surprising’
News
UK Covid cases ‘record high’ with 4.2m infected last week
SRI LANKA
US asks Sri Lanka to end detentions, improve rights
PAKISTAN
No-trust motion against Imran Khan delayed till Monday
News
India abstains from UN General Assembly resolution on Ukraine
News
Former Maldives president launches ‘India Out’ campaign
INDIA
India to Chinese minister: Ease border tension first
News
‘This has been an invisible war,’ says son whose doctor father died of…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
More overseas patients are coming to India for treatment
Moeen Ali gets India visa, to be available from second…
India plans women’s IPL next year
Sri Lanka fuel prices soar as economy reels
Ponting sees ‘outstanding’ Pant as potential India skipper
After Covid, India tries to get on top of tuberculosis