Ed Sheeran releases ‘Sapphire’ with Arijit Singh and Shah Rukh Khan in an India inspired collaboration

Ed Sheeran’s latest single, Sapphire, is out now, and it marks a new chapter in his musical journey. With the Indian rhythms, rich storytelling, and unexpected star power, Sapphire is a big cross-cultural leap for the British singer-songwriter.

A musical journey through India with Arijit and SRK in the spotlight

Bringing together the soulful voice of Arijit Singh, choreography by Bollywood icon Farah Khan, and a surprise appearance by Shah Rukh Khan, the song celebrates global connection. Recorded during Sheeran’s visit to India earlier this year, Sapphire captures the spirit of collaboration and joy. From a sitar-laced melody to Arijit's vocals, the track has the feel of a summer anthem rooted in shared sounds and stories.

Shah Rukh Khan makes a special appearance in the Sapphire music video





The music video, directed by Liam Pethick, traces Sheeran’s journey across India, starting on a rooftop at sunrise and winding through beaches, bustling markets, and backlot film sets. There is even a stop at A.R. Rahman’s music school, where he jams with young musicians. One standout moment was a studio session with Arijit and a bike ride around his hometown.

In his own words, Ed says, " Sapphire was the first track that really gave me direction for the album. I finished it in Goa with some amazing Indian musicians. Getting Arijit on board was the missing puzzle piece. We even recorded a Punjabi version that drops soon; it’s one of my favourites on the record."

Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh in India





New album Play coming this September and live shows sell out instantly

Sapphire is part of Sheeran’s upcoming album Play, releasing on 12 September 2025. After closing the Mathematics era, this album sees him experimenting with sounds from India and Iran.

In other exciting news, Sheeran’s homecoming gigs in Ipswich, his first UK headline shows since 2023, sold out immediately. Taking place at Portman Road Stadium in July, the three-night run will feature guests like Tori Kelly, James Blunt, and Busted. A portion of ticket sales will go to The Live Trust, a new fund aimed at supporting grassroots music professionals.