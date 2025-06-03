Ed Sheeran’s India photo dump reveals his Punjabi tattoo and moments with Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh

Ed Sheeran’s recent visit to India wasn’t just another celebrity tour and we know it. From hopping on local buses to sipping chai with Arijit Singh, the British singer-songwriter immersed himself fully in the Indian experience. But the highlight? A tattoo in Punjabi on his leg that reads “Neelam,” meaning sapphire, a tribute to his upcoming album of the same name.

This tattoo isn’t just body art; it’s Ed’s personal stamp of affection for India and a nod to his album Sapphire, which features Indian influences, including lyrics in Hindi and Punjabi. Posting a close-up of the tattoo on Instagram, Ed captioned it, “Permanent ink so you know the love is real.” And clearly, the connection is, his comment section was flooded with fans jokingly declaring him an honorary Indian.





His India diary was packed with genuine, unfiltered moments: riding an auto-rickshaw in Telangana, sharing music and laughs with Arijit Singh on a barge, and even visiting the Baahubali movie set in Hyderabad, something he called a surreal experience, having watched the film in theatres back home. One photo showed him on Baahubali’s iconic throne, looking like a tourist on a dream trip.

Ed also met Shah Rukh Khan, and the two shared a playful clip lip-syncing to Sapphire. The bond with Bollywood didn’t stop there. His upcoming album Play, which he says was completed during his stay in Goa, reflects this joy and openness. The track “Old Phone” already gives fans a peek into the album’s sound, mixing tabla, sitar, and personal storytelling. “I just wanted to create joy and explore cultures,” Ed wrote on Instagram, revealing how deeply the trip inspired him.

From concerts in six Indian cities to spontaneous moments on scooters and buses, Ed Sheeran’s visit was a creative reset and proof that he isn’t just visiting India anymore. He’s letting it into his art, his stories, and now, his skin.