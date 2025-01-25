Ed Sheeran’s 2025 India Tour: Six cities, music, and a cultural adventure

Ed Sheeran, the British pop phenomenon, will return to India in 2025 for his record-breaking "+ - = x Tour," which will cover six cities. This marks Sheeran's most ambitious Indian tour yet, combining his passion for music with his enthusiasm for exploring the country's rich food, culture, and sports.
Ed Sheeran's excitement for his upcoming tour isn't just about performing in packed stadiums; it's also about discovering India like never before. Sheeran took to Instagram and shared a post: "India! Coming back for my biggest tour ever there next week... Let me know some recommendations in the comments on food/restaurants to try in the cities I’m going to, and musicians I should cheque out. Oh, and the sports games I should go to. Can’t wait to be back in one of my favourite places on earth."
With his love for India evident, Sheeran is transforming his six-city tour into an immersive cultural experience, engaging fans not only through music but also by exploring the country's culinary and cultural riches.
Ed Sheeran's Instagram post suggests that, in addition to performing, he is keen to delve deeper into Indian culture. The pop sensation is asking fans to recommend local restaurants, bands, and sports events to catch in each city, making the tour as much about discovery as it is about music.
Sheeran experienced Indian hospitality during his 2019 tour stop in Mumbai, and with his tour now expanded to include more cities, fans are eager to share their cultural favourites with the Grammy-winning artist.
Pre-sale tickets for selected cardholders went live on BookMyShow on December 9, with regular ticket sales starting on December 11. Given the high demand for Sheeran's concerts, fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early to secure their seats for what is expected to be one of the most anticipated musical tours of 2025.
Ed Sheeran's return to India is much more than simply his "+ - = x Tour"; it's about interacting with fans, discovering the country's rich cultural tapestry, and creating a ton of memories. With six shows throughout the country and Sheeran's real enthusiasm for engaging with Indian culture, this tour is shaping up to be a celebration of more than just music.
Tour Dates and Venues
Pune: January 30 at Yash Lawns
Hyderabad: February 2 at Ramoji Film City
Chennai: February 5 at YMCA Ground
Bengaluru: February 8 at NICE Grounds
Shillong: February 12 at JN Stadium
Delhi NCR: February 15 at Leisure Valley Ground
Whether you're a fan of his chart-topping singles or just want to participate in a cultural immersion, Ed Sheeran's 2025 India tour guarantees to be a lifelong memory.