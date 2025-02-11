Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh’s scooter ride: A viral internet hit!

When two of the world’s most beloved singers come together, magic happens. Ed Sheeran, the global pop sensation, and Arijit Singh, India’s soulful voice, recently made headlines for their viral scooter ride through the streets of Jiaganj, Arijit’s hometown in West Bengal. The video of their casual outing has taken the internet by storm, with fans calling it the “most wholesome moment ever.”
In the viral clip, Arijit is seen driving the scooter while Ed enjoys the ride as a pillion passenger. The duo, accompanied by a few friends on other scooters, ditched heavy security and opted for the real small-town vibe. Their adventure didn’t stop there though, they also took a quiet boat ride along the Bhagirathi River enjoying the quiet beauty of Jiaganj like a true local.
Social media exploded with reactions. One fan joked, “Arijit teaching Ed how to live the simple life,” while another quipped, “Arijit rescuing Ed from Bengaluru police chaos.” Fans couldn’t get enough of the duo’s down-to-earth vibe, with comments like “Two legends in one frame” and “Humblest souls together” flooding the posts.
This isn’t the first time the two have shared a stage. Last year, Ed joined Arijit at a London concert, where they performed Ed’s hit Perfect, hitting the right notes for an unforgettable night. From the stage to the streets, their bond keeps hitting the right chords.
Ed Sheeran, known for his love of authentic experiences, is currently on his Mathematics Tour in India. After electrifying performances in Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai, where he collaborated with AR Rahman he’s set to perform in Delhi and Shillong. But it’s his impromptu adventures, like this scooter ride with Arijit, that truly capture hearts.
In a world of glitz and glamour, this simple moment between two musical giants reminds us that sometimes the best moments in music aren’t always on stage.