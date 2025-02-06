Skip to content
Ed Sheeran and AR Rahman’s 'Shape of You*Urvashi' performance at Chennai concert goes viral

The iconic duo's surprise performance of "Shape of You" and "Urvashi Urvashi" captivates fans, sparking widespread excitement.

Ed Sheeran and A.R. Rahman create magic on stage in Chennai, blending Shape of You with Urvashi Urvashi in a viral moment

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiFeb 06, 2025
Ed Sheeran’s concert in Chennai turned into an unforgettable night when he surprised the crowd by bringing legendary composer A.R. Rahman on stage. The unexpected collaboration sent fans into a complete frenzy as the two global music icons merged Sheeran’s hit Shape of You with Rahman’s classic Urvashi Urvashi.

As Sheeran played the melody on his guitar, Rahman joined in with the iconic Urvashi chorus, creating an electrifying fusion of Western pop and Indian musical nostalgia. The energy in the crowd was charged, with fans singing along to the mashup. Despite some microphone issues affecting Rahman’s vocals, the iconic duo managed to keep the audience engaged. Sheeran then took over parts of the performance while the composer continued vocalizing Urvashi Urvashi.

Following the concert, Sheeran shared a video of the performance on Instagram, asking the crowd to cheer for Rahman. Fans flooded the comment section, calling the moment “iconic” and “one for the books.” Some even joked about giving Sheeran an Aadhaar card, referencing his growing connection with India.

Rahman also took to social media to thank Sheeran for the collaboration. Replying to a fan video of the performance, he wrote, “Thank you, @edsheeran! Hope to see you perform more in Chennai. Our city needs more international concerts and collaborations like yours! #ChennaiLovesEd.”

However, this wasn’t Sheeran’s first Indian collaboration. Last year, he performed with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh in Mumbai, and during this trip, he also visited Rahman’s KM College of Music & Technology, singing Perfect with the students.

The Chennai concert, part of Sheeran’s Mathematics tour, was a night of surprises and cultural fusion. As he continues his India tour, fans in other cities are eagerly awaiting what he has in store next.

