'We are still husband and wife': Saira Banu clears divorce rumours after AR Rahman’s hospitalisation

Music legend AR Rahman was rushed to a Chennai hospital recently after suffering from dehydration. According to doctors, he was discharged the same day after a routine check-up and is now recovering at home. As news of his health scare spread, concern poured in from fans and well-wishers. Amid the flurry of reports, his wife, Saira Banu, stepped forward to offer clarity, not just about Rahman’s condition, but also about their relationship.
Saira released a statement through her lawyer, Vandana Shah, wishing Rahman a speedy recovery. But more importantly, she made it clear that despite their separation, they are not legally divorced. “We are still husband and wife,” she said, addressing the growing public confusion. “We’ve been apart for personal reasons. I’ve been unwell these past couple of years and didn’t want to burden him emotionally. But there’s no divorce between us.”
Saira Banu breaks silence on divorce rumours, clarifies her marital status with AR Rahman amid his health recoveryGetty Images
This comes after Rahman and Saira jointly announced their separation in November last year, ending 29 years of marriage. The couple, who married in 1995, have three children together- Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. At the time, their statement explained that the decision was made after a long period of emotional strain.
In a voice message shared along with her statement, Saira asked people not to refer to her as Rahman’s ex-wife. She emphasised that although they are living separately, she remains supportive of him. “My prayers are always with him,” she added, urging Rahman’s family and the public to avoid causing him any additional stress during his recovery.
Meanwhile, Rahman’s son, Ameen, also updated fans on his father’s condition through social media. He reassured everyone that Rahman is doing well and thanked supporters for their prayers and good wishes.
This public clarification from Saira Banu follows her own recent health challenges, which had required hospitalisation and surgery. She acknowledged Rahman’s support during her difficult time and expressed gratitude to those who had reached out.
For now, AR Rahman is said to be recuperating at home. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also confirmed that the music maestro is in stable condition. Saira Banu’s message has not only put to rest rumours but also showed us the complex nature of personal relationships in the public eye.