A R Rahman’s performance to boost Harris’ campaign

AR Rahman (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

LEGENDARY music composer A R Rahman has recorded a 30-minute performance video in support of vice president Kamala Harris, which is expected to provide a significant boost to her presidential campaign ahead of the November 5 general election.

Rahman, 57, is the first major international artist from South Asia to endorse Harris, who is of mixed Indian and African descent.

“With this performance, A R Rahman has added his voice to a chorus of leaders and artists who are standing up for progress and representation in America,” said Shekar Narasimhan, chairman of the AAPI Victory Fund.

“This is more than just a musical event; it’s a call to action for our communities to engage and vote for the future we want to see,” he added, following the announcement from the AAPI Victory Fund that Rahman, the globally renowned Indian composer and musician, has recorded an exclusive 30-minute performance in support of Harris’s 2024 presidential campaign.

This powerful endorsement by one of the most iconic voices in the South Asian community highlights the crucial role of AAPI voters in this election and the growing momentum behind the Harris-Walz ticket, the AAPI Victory Fund said.

The exclusive performance is set to be broadcast on the AAPI Victory Fund’s YouTube channel and across major South Asian networks, including AVS and TV Asia, as part of a strategic push to galvanise support for Kamala Harris among South Asian voters worldwide.

It will be streamed on AAPI Victory Fund’s YouTube on Sunday (13).

The 30-minute show will feature some of Rahman’s most beloved songs, interspersed with messages highlighting Kamala Harris’s historic candidacy and her commitment to the AAPI community, according to a media release.

AAPI Victory Fund also released a teaser video on YouTube, showing A R Rahman and Indiaspora founder M R Rangaswami preparing for the performance.

(PTI)