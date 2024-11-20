  • Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Trending Now:  

A R Rahman and wife to separate after 29 years

Saira Banu and Rahman, 57, tied the knot in 1995

AR Rahman (R) poses with his wife at the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

OSCAR-WINNING composer A R Rahman and wife Saira Banu are separating after 29 years of marriage, their lawyer said on Tuesday.

In a statement on behalf of the couple, divorce lawyer Vandana Shah said they took the decision to separate after “significant emotional strain in their relationship”.

“After many years of marriage, Saira and her husband A R Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship.

“Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time,” read the joint statement, issued to media by Shah.

In a post on X, Rahman said, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

Banu and Rahman, 57, tied the knot in 1995 and are parents to three children – daughters Khatija, Raheema, and son Ameen.

In his Instagram Stories, Ameen wrote, “We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding.”

In the statement, Banu and Rahman said the decision to separate comes out of “pain and agony”, and requested “privacy and understanding from the public” as they navigate this “difficult chapter” in their life.

Banu was first announce the separation in a statement, which was followed by a joint statement.

Rahman has been a prominent figure in Indian cinema since the 1990s, working across Bollywood and the Tamil film industry, among others.

In the West, he is most recognised for his work on the soundtrack of Slumdog Millionaire, which earned him Oscars for Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

With a classical background in both Indian and Western music, Rahman made a name for himself in the 1990s, particularly through his collaborations with Tamil filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

During this time, his Bollywood hits, such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, became iconic, with the song playing over a memorable scene featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora dancing on top of a moving train.

The song’s popularity reached international audiences, even inspiring a hip-hop remix used in Spike Lee’s 2006 thriller Inside Man, starring Denzel Washington.

However, Rahman’s breakthrough in the West came in 2008 with the score for Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire. The song Jai Ho, composed by Rahman with lyrics by poet Gulzar (who also wrote the words for Chaiyya Chaiyya), became a global sensation.

For his work on Slumdog Millionaire, Rahman won two Academy Awards, one for the score and another for Jai Ho. He also received two additional Oscar nominations for his work on Boyle’s 2010 film 127 Hours, starring James Franco.

(with inputs from PTI)

