Twitter down reports surge as users flag fresh issues with X

Key points
- Over 200 user reports flag issues with X (formerly Twitter)
- “Twitter down” trends as users turn to other platforms to share complaints
- DownDetector confirms spike in outage data within 10-minute window
- Site monitors disruptions in real-time using user reports and online signals
The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, experienced a wave of user-reported problems on Tuesday, with hundreds posting complaints online under the trending phrase “Twitter down”.
Outage reports spike on DownDetector
According to monitoring website DownDetector, 214 reports were registered within a 10-minute span. The surge in complaints points to a likely service disruption, although no official comment has yet been made by X.
Users were quick to turn to alternative social media platforms to express frustration. One user wrote: “Twitter is down again,” echoing a sentiment shared widely online.
What is DownDetector?
DownDetector is an independent platform that tracks service outages across major digital services, including X, Instagram, Facebook, and Virgin Media. It identifies potential problems when report numbers exceed expected levels for that time of day.
In addition to direct user submissions, the site also gathers data from social media and other sources to confirm issues in real time.
Once an incident is detected, users can view which functions are most affected and whether the issue is isolated to specific regions. A live map highlights potential outage hotspots.
The service describes itself as a tool “for when services don’t work”, encouraging users to contribute their experiences to help track wider disruptions.
As “Twitter down” trends again, affected users are urged to monitor status updates through reliable channels like DownDetector while the platform works to restore normal service.