ChatGPT Pro users can now ask AI about spending using connected bank accounts

Highlights

ChatGPT Pro users can link accounts from 12,000 banks.

Partnership with Plaid enables financial connections.

Feature launched month after OpenAI bought Hiro team.

ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the United States can now connect their bank accounts directly to the AI chatbot and ask questions about their spending, investments and financial planning.

OpenAI launched the new personal finance tools on Friday, working with financial connection service Plaid to manage account links.

Users can connect accounts from over 12,000 banks, including Schwab, Fidelity, Chase, Robinhood, American Express and Capital One.

Once connected, users see a dashboard showing their portfolio performance, spending patterns, subscriptions and upcoming payments.

The tool lets users ask detailed questions such as "I feel like I've been spending more recently. Has anything changed?" or "Help me build a plan to be ready to buy a house in my area in the next 5 years."

Users access the feature by selecting "Get started" in the "Finances" option in the sidebar, or typing "@Finances, connect my accounts" in a conversation.

The launch comes one month after OpenAI bought the team behind personal finance startup Hiro in April.

Hiro was backed by firms like Ribbit, General Catalyst and Restive. OpenAI said the Hiro team's knowledge of finance helped launch this product but did not say if they built the entire feature.

Questions and planning

OpenAI noted that more than 200 million users already ask financial questions to ChatGPT every month.

The company said the new GPT-5.5 model is better at reasoning with context, which helps answer finance-related questions.

OpenAI worked with finance experts to create a test for the model to improve on personal finance questions.

The company plans to support Intuit soon, which would allow analysis such as how a stock sale affects taxes or the chances of getting a credit card approved.

Users can remove account connections anytime through Settings, and stored data gets deleted from ChatGPT within 30 days of disconnection. Users can also view and delete financial memories from the Finances page.

The personal finance tools are available on ChatGPT web and iOS for Pro users. OpenAI said it wants to improve the product based on feedback from Pro users before making it available to Plus users.