Ed Sheeran teams up with John Mayer and Dave Grohl for rock anthem in Brad Pitt’s 'F1' movie

The singer ditches his acoustic roots for a guitar-heavy track made for the fast-paced Formula One world.

Ed Sheeran performs Drive on a racetrack in the new F1 music video

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 21, 2025
British singer Ed Sheeran is shifting lanes musically. Known for his emotional ballads and acoustic pop, Sheeran has taken a bold turn into rock territory with Drive, a gritty new single written for Brad Pitt’s upcoming Formula One film, F1. The track, released ahead of the film’s 27 June global premiere, shows the singer ditching his usual gentle strumming for loud guitar riffs, pounding drums, and full-throttle energy.

A rock track built for speed and the screen

Sheeran shared that he was invited to write a song for the film and immediately knew he wanted it to feel like a proper “driving song”, something loud, intense, and worthy of the speed and thrill of Formula One. He teamed up with guitarist John Mayer and producer Blake Slatkin to bring that vision to life. The result? A track with Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl on drums, Pino Palladino on bass, and Rami Jaffee on keys. It’s an all-star crew of rock musicians who helped Sheeran hit the accelerator.

In a behind-the-scenes post, Sheeran said working on Drive reminded him of his earlier soundtrack work, particularly I See Fire for The Hobbit. But this time, he said, the stakes felt different. “This felt like the dream setup,” he wrote. “I love film and art, and to create something tailor-made for a big action scene in a racing film is just special.”


Sheeran joins a stacked soundtrack for F1

Drive will be featured on F1: The Album, which drops alongside the film. Overseen by Atlantic Records’ West Coast president Kevin Weaver, known for producing soundtracks like Barbie: The Album and The Greatest Showman, the album also includes songs by Doja Cat, Burna Boy, RAYE, and Rosé from BLACKPINK.


The film stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former racing champ pulled out of retirement to mentor rising star Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris. Directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer with F1 legend Lewis Hamilton, the film promises high-speed drama and big-screen spectacle.

With Drive, Ed Sheeran has stepped far out of his comfort zone and into the driver’s seat of something unexpected and loud. The track is now streaming, and the countdown to F1 begins.

