  Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Entertainment

Shawn Mendes opens up on life after splitting with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

By: Mohnish Singh

Globally popular singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes has opened up about his life after his break-up with singer-songwriter Camila Cabello. For those not in the know, the duo called it quits in November last year, after dating each other for over two years. They had featured together in the hit song “Senorita” in 2019.

In an Instagram video posted over the weekend, the 23-year-old reflected on his life following his split from Cabello. While talking about his new music on social media, he said, “A lot of the thing that also is like resonating in the lyric for me is like, ‘Oh f–k.’ You don’t realize when you’re breaking up with someone, you like, think it’s the right thing. You don’t realize all the sh-t that comes after it. Which is like, who do I call when I am, like, in a panic attack, who do I call when I am, like, f*****g on the edge, you know? And I think that’s the reality that kinda I am on my own now after like, finally I am actually on my own and I hate that … that’s my reality, you know.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

The “Treat You Better” singer shared how his new lyrics reflect his real-life struggles. He is dressed in a black and white sweater and a winter cap. The singer sits down near a piano to talk about the phase from the day he parted ways with Cabello.

In a recent interview to promote her new single, “Bam Bam,” Cabello had said about his separation from Mendes, “My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life… those years that we were dating, I don’t even feel like… even while I was writing this album, and even still now, I guess, my focus is really on, ‘how can I be a well-rounded person?’”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

