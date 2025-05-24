Skip to content
Justin Bieber faces backlash for ‘I love you’ comment on 17-year-old star Ariana Greenblatt’s post

The singer’s message on the 17-year-old actress’s photo has sparked heated online debate about boundaries and public behaviour.

Bieber Under Fire for Comment on Teen Star Ariana Greenblatt

Justin Bieber under fire after commenting on Ariana Greenblatt’s Instagram post

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 24, 2025
Pooja Pillai

A few simple words from Justin Bieber have triggered a heated debate online. The 30-year-old singer commented “I love youuuuuuuuu” on a photo shared by 17-year-old actress Ariana Greenblatt, leading to immediate backlash from many social media users.

Ariana had posted a photo promoting her new Netflix horror film Fear Street: Prom Queen, dressed in a dark, gothic look. The caption celebrated her excitement about the genre and her character, Christy Renault. The post quickly gained traction, not just for the film but for Bieber’s unexpected comment.

Bieber Under Fire for Comment on Teen Star Ariana GreenblattBieber’s comment on a teen’s post opens wider conversation on celebrity boundariesInstagram Screengrab


People online were quick to call out the singer. Many felt it crossed a line, pointing to Greenblatt’s age and Bieber’s status as a married adult. Some even went as far as calling for legal action, saying the comment was inappropriate for a minor.

“He’s married. She’s 17. What’s he doing?” one user asked. Others demanded he “back off,” calling it “weird” and “creepy.” A few voices tried to downplay the situation, saying it was just a harmless comment and arguing that fans were overreacting. “He’s just being supportive,” one user defended. “People are too quick to judge.”


Ariana Greenblatt, despite her age, is no stranger to fame. She began her career on Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle and has since made waves in big films like Avengers: Infinity War and Barbie. She’s already earned award nominations and built a solid following of over 3.8 million on Instagram.

Bieber Under Fire for Comment on Teen Star Ariana GreenblattFear Street star Ariana Greenblatt continues to rise in Hollywood at just 17Getty Images


The post in question had nothing to do with Bieber. It was a promotional piece for her film, but his comment shifted the focus. Neither Ariana nor Bieber has spoken publicly about the controversy yet.

Bieber Under Fire for Comment on Teen Star Ariana GreenblattSocial media reacts strongly to Bieber’s comment on the 17-year-old actress’s photoGetty Images


This incident has once again opened up a broader conversation regarding how public figures should engage with younger stars on social media. At what point does a message of support become uncomfortable?

Whether the comment was meant as friendly encouragement or not, the reaction online shows how carefully watched celebrity interactions have become, especially when minors are involved. In a world where one comment can spark national debate, public figures need to remember that every word counts.

