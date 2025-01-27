Justin Baldoni files $400m suit against couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The legal battle between Hollywood stars Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and actor-director Justin Baldoni has intensified, with Lively and Reynolds expected to be subpoenaed soon. This latest development follows Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit against the couple, accusing them of defamation and extortion.
The conflict arose during the filming of the movie It Ends With Us, when Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and claimed he launched a retaliatory smear campaign against her. Baldoni filed a countersuit, alleging that Lively and Reynolds abused their power in the industry to undermine and destroy his career and reputation.
Blake Lively stuns at the premiere of It Ends With UsGetty ImagesBaldoni's legal team recently shared behind-the-scenes footage of his interaction with Lively on set to bolster his defence. The video shows what appears to be a jovial and professional discussion, which Baldoni argues refutes Lively's allegations. However, Lively's legal team claims that the footage is intentionally manipulated and does not capture the full context of her circumstances.
As the case moves forward, both parties are preparing for depositions and the submission of significant evidence, including private communications. The pre-trial hearing, set for February 12, is anticipated to reveal further details about the trial process.
This high-profile legal dispute has drawn attention not only because of the celebrity involvement but also because it raises concerns about power dynamics in the entertainment business. Many industry insiders believe that this instance emphasises the importance of fostering safer working conditions, with some urging for increased involvement of intimacy coordinators on set to avoid similar issues in the future.
As the trial date approaches, the court's findings might have a long-term impact on how Hollywood resolves workplace conflicts and holds those in power accountable.