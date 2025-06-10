Skip to content
Judge dismisses Justin Baldoni's £295 million defamation suit against Blake Lively over harassment claims

Court rules Lively’s statements were legally protected and rejects extortion claims in high-profile Hollywood legal battle.

Court Rejects Justin Baldoni’s £295M Defamation Case Against Blake Lively

U.S. judge rules Blake Lively’s harassment claims were legally protected speech

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja Pillai
Jun 10, 2025
A U.S. judge has dismissed actor-director Justin Baldoni’s massive defamation countersuit against Blake Lively, ending a months-long legal standoff that stemmed from accusations of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us. The legal dispute erupted after Lively filed a formal complaint in December 2024, alleging inappropriate behaviour from Baldoni and retaliation when she raised concerns.

No defamation, no extortion, says court

The core of Baldoni’s £295 million (₹3,120 crore) claim rested on allegations that Lively, along with her husband Ryan Reynolds, their publicist, and The New York Times, had tried to sabotage his career by spreading false claims. He also accused them of attempting to wrest control of the film from his production house, Wayfarer Studios, by refusing to promote the project unless changes were made.

Justin Baldoni defamation lawsuitBlake Lively and Ryan Reynolds photographed during an event Getty Images


However, U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman rejected the lawsuit on several grounds. He noted that the statements made by Lively in her legal complaint were legally protected and not grounds for defamation. He also ruled that her decision not to promote the film did not qualify as extortion, stating it appeared more like workplace negotiation than unlawful coercion.

Baldoni’s separate £184 million (₹1,950 crore) suit against The New York Times was also thrown out, with the court determining the outlet had acted within its journalistic rights and showed no signs of malicious intent. The judge said the publication had relied on available evidence and was protected under laws designed to safeguard public-interest reporting.

Justin Baldoni defamation lawsuitJustin Baldoni during a press event prior to the legal fallout over It Ends With UsGetty Images


Lively responds with resolve and support

Blake Lively broke her silence shortly after the ruling, sharing her thoughts in an Instagram Story. “Like many others, I’ve felt the weight of a retaliatory lawsuit, the shame it tries to force on you,” she wrote. “While this suit against me has ended, too many women don’t have the means to fight back. I’ll continue to stand up for every woman’s right to feel safe, heard, and respected.”

Her legal team called the verdict a “complete vindication” not just for Lively, but also for Reynolds, their publicist Leslie Sloane, and The New York Times. They described Baldoni’s lawsuit as baseless and pledged to pursue damages for the time and resources spent fighting what they labelled “abusive litigation.”

Baldoni has until 23 June to revise and refile a narrower version of his claims relating to possible contractual interference. A trial regarding Lively’s original complaint remains scheduled for March 2026.

