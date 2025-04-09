‘It ends with us’ actor says Blake Lively was not ‘nearly nude’ in birth scene, calls her claims ‘surprising’​

The behind-the-scenes dispute surrounding It Ends With Us has taken another turn, with actor Adam Mondschein now addressing Blake Lively’s claims about a childbirth scene in the film. Mondschein, who played the doctor delivering Lively’s character’s baby, says he was taken aback by how she described the experience in her lawsuit against co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

In her updated legal complaint filed earlier this year, Lively criticised the choice of Mondschein for the role, pointing out that he was a close friend of Baldoni’s. She claimed the decision made her feel “exposed and humiliated” during a scene she says was mishandled and lacking basic protections typically in place for filming intimate content.

Lively described the set as chaotic, overcrowded, and devoid of industry-standard norms like a closed set, proper coverage between takes, or an intimacy coordinator. She alleged that Baldoni’s friend being cast in such a personal role, with his face and hands close to her body, made the moment feel invasive.

Mondschein, responding publicly for the first time, refuted the details. “I was surprised to read her version,” he said. “She wore a full hospital gown, black shorts, and a prosthetic belly. Nothing about the scene felt improper or unusual.”

He also stated that Lively never voiced any concerns or discomfort during filming and said the entire exchange was strictly professional. Addressing the complaint about his casting, Mondschein explained that although he is friends with Baldoni, he was hired locally and bore his own travel and lodging costs, standard procedures for actors on smaller roles.

Regarding Lively’s questioning of his suitability for the part, he said his qualifications are publicly available and that the criticism felt unwarranted. He holds an MFA and has worked steadily in TV and film.

“If I’m called to testify,” he added, “I’ll speak truthfully, under oath.”

The legal battle is far from over. Lively’s original complaint accused Baldoni of harassment and retaliation, while Baldoni has filed counterclaims, including a defamation suit against both Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. A trial is set for March 2026.

As the legal drama unfolds, the differing accounts from those involved continue to raise questions about what really happened on set.