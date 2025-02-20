Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni: Explosive lawsuit takes emotional toll on Ryan Reynolds & their kids

Blake Lively has taken her legal battle with Justin Baldoni to a new level, filing an amended complaint that highlights the emotional distress the situation has caused her family. The actress alleges that the ongoing controversy surrounding the It Ends With Us lawsuit has had a huge impact not only on her but also on her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their four children.
According to the legal filing submitted in a New York federal court, Lively states that her children James, Inez, Betty, and Olin have been deeply affected by the turmoil. The complaint describes them as being "emotionally uprooted" due to the public nature of the dispute, with their well-being significantly impacted.
Court documents reveal Lively’s struggle with anxiety and stress due to the ongoing legal disputeGetty Images
Lively, 37, initially accused Baldoni of inappropriate behaviour on the set of their film, including unwanted advances and changes to intimate scenes without her consent. She also alleged that he attempted to damage her reputation by spreading false information. In response, Baldoni countered with a $400 million defamation lawsuit, further escalating the conflict.
The new court documents focus on the toll this has taken on Lively, who reportedly has struggled with anxiety, stress, and even physical symptoms as a result. The filing details how she has found it difficult to leave her home and maintain her professional and personal commitments, despite making public appearances, such as at the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary event.
Allegations surface that other women are willing to support Lively’s claims against BaldoniGetty Images
Reynolds has also reportedly suffered as a result of the situation. The complaint states that he has been mentally and physically impacted by the emotional strain placed on his wife and children. While he has continued to make public appearances, including a light-hearted moment on SNL, the court documents claim that behind the scenes, the stress has taken a significant toll.
The filing also suggests that Lively is not the only woman who experienced discomfort around Baldoni. It alleges that multiple women have come forward, expressing their willingness to support Lively’s claims. While their identities remain undisclosed, the document states they are prepared to testify and provide supporting evidence.
Court documents reveal Lively’s struggle with anxiety and stress due to the ongoing legal disputeGetty Images
With this latest development, the legal battle between Lively and Baldoni appears far from over. As the case continues, both parties remain locked in a high-stakes dispute that extends far beyond Hollywood, affecting personal lives and family dynamics in a deeply personal way.