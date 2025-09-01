Justin Bieber shocks guests with wedding surprise for Indian bride in Los Angeles as fans call it the best gift





Why was Ahaan Panday’s debut delayed for so long?

Ahaan was initially expected to be launched much earlier under Yash Raj Films, but several projects were shelved before they could take off. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, he admitted:

“Have I felt wronged by people? Yes, I have. It wouldn’t be right for me to get personal about that, but as an actor, that’s where you take inspiration from. I just kept putting myself into different things. The first four-five years, I was entirely delusional, and people around me could sense it.”

The actor revealed he worked as an assistant director on The Railway Men while waiting for his break, using the experience to keep his morale intact.

Ahaan Panday revealed he worked as an assistant director before landing his debut role Instagram/ahaanpandayy





Did personal struggles affect Ahaan Panday’s journey?

Alongside professional delays, Ahaan also dealt with a personal tragedy; the passing of his grandmother, whom he called his “backbone.” He said she was the only person who called him a hero every day at home and losing her left him shattered.

He recalled: “My confidence started to break after that. The only way I could deal with it was to keep working. To even be on a film set was a privilege. I was never bitter because millions dream of this opportunity.”

This resilience, he said, helped him stay focused until the right opportunity arrived.





How did Yash Raj Films and Mohit Suri shape his launch?

Eventually, YRF head Aditya Chopra reached out to Ahaan’s parents, assuring them he would be launched under the banner. That led to Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and co-starring fellow newcomer Aneet Padda.

For Ahaan, joining YRF was also deeply personal. His grandmother, who nicknamed him “Raj,” had dreamed of him becoming a Yash Raj hero. “It was instinctive for me to say yes. I grew up on this cinema. My Hindu name is Yash, my sister’s name is Chandni, we were filmy YRF lovers. Somewhere, I did this for her,” he explained.





How much has Saiyaara earned at the box office?

Released earlier this year, Saiyaara has become a record-breaking success. The romantic drama is now the highest-grossing film headlined by newcomers and the biggest love story in Indian cinema history.

The film has grossed an estimated £53 million (₹563 crore) worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 so far. Its success has firmly established Ahaan as one of Bollywood’s most promising new actors.





What’s next for Ahaan Panday after Saiyaara?

Though the actor has not announced his next project yet, industry watchers believe Ahaan’s grand debut has positioned him strongly for future big-ticket films. With Saiyaara breaking records and his candid reflections on the struggles behind the glamour, Ahaan has become a name audiences are eager to follow.