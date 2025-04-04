Drama on Post Office scandal leads Bafta nods with six nominations

HIT ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office,based on the Horizon scandal, secured six nominations in various categories in the Bafta TV Awards announced last Thursday (27).
The 2024 series, which told the story of the Post Office scandal, that led to legal reform, won major nominations including best actress for Monica Dolan and lead actor for Toby Jones.
Among other nominees were actors Bilal Hasna, Nabhaan Rizwan and actress Anjana Vasan, in the comedy performance category, while Romesh Ranganathan was nominated for best entertainment programme.
Anjana Vasan
Hasna was nominated for Extraordinary and Rizwan for Netflix drama Kaos in male performances in a comedy programme.
Extraordinary is described as a superhero comedy television series created by Emma Moran. Hasna plays Kash, who can rewind time and aspires to be a serious superhero.
Rizwan portrays Dionysus, the god of pleasure, in Kaos, a mythological dark comedy series created by Charlie Covell, with Jeff Goldblum in a lead role.
Vasan was nominated for her portrayal in Channel 4’s We Are Lady Parts. Directed by Nida Manzoor, the series follows a British punk rock band named Lady Parts, which consists entirely of Muslim women. Vasan plays Amina, who is looking for a husband, in the show.
Ranganathan and Rob Beckett were nominated in the entertainment performance category for the Rob & Romesh Vs programme on Sky Max.
Romesh Ranganathan
Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour (BBC One) received a nomination in the factual series category.
Flintoff’s cricket project took an unexpected turn when he aimed to lead his hometown Preston team on a transformative journey to India.
The project faced significant challenges from the outset, including his near-fatal car accident during a Top Gear filming.
Beyond cricket, the series showed young men discovering themselves through sport.
Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer emerged as a leading contender, securing eight nominations.
The TV Craft Awards are scheduled for 27 April, with the main TV Bafta ceremony to follow on May 11 at London’s Royal Festival Hall.