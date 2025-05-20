Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Horizon scandal victims to get payouts for data leak

Post Office Horizon

A Post Office van parked outside the venue for the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry at Aldwych House on January 11, 2024 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 20, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

THE POST OFFICE has agreed to compensate hundreds of former sub-postmasters after their personal data was accidentally published on its corporate website.

The breach, revealed in June 2023, exposed the names and addresses of 555 people who were part of the Horizon IT scandal.

According to the BBC, affected individuals will receive either £5,000 or £3,500, depending on whether they were living at the published address at the time. Higher payouts may be available for those who choose to pursue further claims.

The Post Office has apologised for the breach and said it is working in “full co-operation” with the Information Commissioner’s Office. Former chief executive Nick Read had previously described the leak as a “truly terrible error.”

Law firm Freeths, which represented 555 sub-postmasters in a 2017 High Court case, confirmed it secured the payouts. Of the 420 clients Freeths represents in a separate compensation process, 348 have already received payments.

Chris Head, a former sub-postmaster, said the mistake took “far too long to right” and described its emotional toll. Freeths partner Will Richmond-Coggan told BBC the agreement required no formal claims and allows further action.

The Post Office urged affected individuals to get in touch directly or through their solicitors.

chris headcompensationdata breachdata leakfreethshigh court casehorizon scandalinformation commissioner’s officenick readpayoutspost officesub-postmasters

Related News

Sharmila Tagore & Simi Garewal Reunite at Cannes for Ray Classic
Entertainment

Cannes 2025 red carpet sees iconic reunion of Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal for Satyajit Ray classic in 4K

Foxconn
Business

Foxconn to invest £1.12bn in India to expand local focus

Bollywood Fitness Classes
UK Events

Mevy's Bollywood Fitness

Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya
Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives at Cannes 2025 with daughter Aaradhya in style as fans celebrate her return

More For You

us visa

Washington often imposes such visa restrictions without naming the individuals involved.

iStock

US issues visa bans on Indian travel agents for role in illegal migration

THE US State Department on Monday said it was imposing visa restrictions on owners and staff of travel agencies in India who it says knowingly facilitate illegal migration to the United States.

An unspecified number of individuals associated with these travel agencies are being subjected to visa bans under the Immigration and Nationality Act. The action is based on information collected by the US mission in India, according to department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

Keep ReadingShow less
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s voice echoes through The Handmaid’s Tale in a surprise Reputation (Taylor’s Version) debut

Getty Images/AmazonPrime

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look what you made me do’ debuts in a pivotal episode of 'The Handmaid’s Tale'

Taylor Swift’s long-awaited Reputation (Taylor’s Version) finally made its presence known, but not through a press release or streaming platform. Instead, it emerged through the eerie silence of Gilead. The re-recorded version of “Look What You Made Me Do” debuted unexpectedly in the opening scene of the latest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, catching fans and viewers completely off guard.

The episode begins with Elisabeth Moss’s character, June Osborne, orchestrating a quiet but fierce act of resistance against the regime. As handmaids march through a war-torn street, Swift’s voice cuts through the chaos. The updated track underscores the rebellion, syncing perfectly with the tension and defiance unfolding on screen.

Keep ReadingShow less
Goodge Sets Australia Run Record

Goodge’s support team said he ran close to 100km a day

EPA

William Goodge claims record for fastest run across Australia

British endurance runner William Goodge has claimed a new world record after completing a run across Australia in just 35 days, covering a distance of approximately 3,800km.

The 31-year-old athlete began his journey on 15 April from Cottesloe Beach in Perth and reached Bondi Beach in Sydney on 20 May. If verified, his run would set a new record for the fastest-ever crossing of Australia on foot, surpassing the previous record of 39 days set by Chris Turnbull in 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
Peppa Pig

Peppa Pig welcomes baby Evie in a royal-style announcement

Instagram/milkshake_tv

After 20 years, Peppa Pig welcomes baby sister in a royal-inspired family update

After 20 years of being the star of the family, Peppa Pig is no longer the youngest girl in the house. A new face has joined the Pig family: a baby girl named Evie. Born early Tuesday morning at 5:34 AM at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London (yes, the same one where the royal children were born), Evie marks the first major addition to the family since the show began in 2004.

The news was revealed in true British fashion with a town crier in a video posted on Peppa Pig’s official Instagram. The announcement, styled like a royal birth, sent fans and brands into a frenzy. Mummy Pig is said to have named the baby after her great-aunt, and while the birth was not easy, she shared that she is relieved and happy to have Evie here, safe and healthy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bharatanatyam

Bharatanatyam Classes in Northolt

Weekly Dance Classes in Northolt

Looking to explore a new passion, connect with Indian cultural heritage, or simply stay active through art? Discover the elegance and depth of Bharatanatyam – a classical Indian dance form that combines rhythm, expression, and tradition. Starting this May, weekly Bharatanatyam dance classes will be held at the Grand Union Village Community Centre in Northolt, offering an enriching experience for both beginners and those with some prior training. Whether you're interested in mastering a new skill or reconnecting with your roots, these classes are the perfect way to embark on your dance journey.

Dates: Wednesday, 21 May & Wednesday, 28 May
Time: Weekly sessions (please check Eventbrite for exact timings)
Location: Grand Union Village Community Centre, 1st Floor, Weaver House, Higham Mews, Northolt UB5 6FP

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc