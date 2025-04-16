Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

FRC launches probe into EY audits of post office

The move comes as inquiries continue into one of the country’s most serious miscarriages of justice.The investigation will focus on the Horizon IT system, which was at the centre of the scandal.

EY London

The FRC said the probe will look into EY’s audits of the Post Office’s financial statements between 2015 and 2018.

Reuters
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 16, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

THE Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has launched an investigation into EY’s audit of Post Office Limited, the regulator said on Wednesday.

The move comes as inquiries continue into one of the country’s most serious miscarriages of justice.

The FRC said the probe will look into EY’s audits of the Post Office’s financial statements between 2015 and 2018.

The investigation will focus on the Horizon IT system, which was at the centre of the scandal.

“We have been notified of the FRC’s intention to open an investigation into the EY audits of Post Office Limited for the financial years ending March 2015 – March 2018,” a spokesperson for EY said.

“We take our public interest responsibilities extremely seriously and will be fully cooperating with the FRC during their investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Between 1999 and 2015, hundreds of self-employed sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses were wrongly prosecuted or convicted for offences such as false accounting, theft and fraud.

The errors were linked to faults in the Horizon software, which incorrectly showed shortfalls in branch accounts.

(With inputs from AFP)

eyey auditsfinancial reporting councilfraudfrcfrc investigation of eyhorizon it systempost office horizon inquirypost office scandaluk post office

Related News

Cardi B’s Leaked Texts Reveal Alleged Offset-AriTheDon Affair
Entertainment

Cardi B exposes Offset’s affair with AriTheDon in leaked texts

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s £9.5 million luxury sea-facing home in Mumbai nears completion
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s £9.5 million luxury sea-facing home in Mumbai nears completion

ICC funding gives Afghan women cricketers new hope
Sports

ICC funding gives Afghan women cricketers new hope

Ananya Panday Joins Chanel: A Historic First for India
Entertainment

Ananya Panday makes history as Chanel’s first Indian brand ambassador

More For You

Jonathan Reynolds to visit China despite 'steel tensions'

Jonathan Reynolds reacts during his visit to one of the Blast Furnaces at British Steel's steelworks site in Scunthorpe, northern England, on April 15, 2025. (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Jonathan Reynolds to visit China despite 'steel tensions'

BUSINESS and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds is planning a trip to China later this year aimed at reviving trade relations, despite recent tensions over Chinese investment in the UK's steel sector.

The visit will focus on restarting the UK-China Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO), which has not met since 2018, reported the Guardian. China currently ranks as Britain's fifth-largest trading partner

Keep ReadingShow less
uk-supreme-court

Susan Smith (L) and Marion Calder, directors of 'For Women Scotland' cheer as they leave the Supreme Court on April 16, 2025 in London.

Getty Images

UK Supreme Court rules legal definition of woman means biological sex

THE UNITED KINGDOM's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the term "woman" in equality legislation refers to biological sex. However, the court said the ruling would not disadvantage transgender people.

The case centred on whether a transgender woman with a gender recognition certificate is considered a woman under the Equality Act and protected from discrimination on that basis.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK set to be hotter than Hawaii with 26°C heat later this month

With temperatures expected to peak at 26°C by Sunday

iStock

UK set to be hotter than Hawaii with 26°C heat later this month

Forecasters are predicting that the UK could experience its warmest day of the year later this month, with temperatures set to surpass those in Hawaii. According to weather experts, Sunday, 27 April, is expected to bring highs of up to 26°C, particularly across parts of eastern England.

The rise in temperature is attributed to warm air moving eastwards from the Atlantic, which will bring a noticeable shift from the cooler conditions experienced across the UK earlier in the month. Meteorologists at Metdesk, who supply data to the weather service Ventusky, expect Norfolk and Cambridgeshire to enjoy the highest temperatures.

Keep ReadingShow less
Northern Lights

The aurora is expected to be at normal background levels until the arrival of a Coronal Mass Ejection

iStock

Northern Lights may be visible over Sussex skies tonight

The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, could make a rare appearance over Sussex this evening, Tuesday 15 April, according to the Met Office.

A Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) – a significant release of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun – is forecast to reach Earth later tonight, potentially making the aurora visible across parts of the UK, including southern England.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK Inflation

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) stood at 2.6 per cent in March, down from 2.8 per cent in February, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Getty

UK inflation eases to 2.6 per cent ahead of US tariff impact

THE UK’s annual inflation rate dropped more than expected in March, according to official figures released on Wednesday. The latest numbers come as US president Donald Trump’s new tariffs add to global economic uncertainty.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) stood at 2.6 per cent in March, down from 2.8 per cent in February, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. Analysts had expected a decline to 2.7 per cent. The rate was 3.0 per cent in January.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc