Indian student dies in Canada after being hit by stray bullet

Hamilton Police said Randhawa was an innocent bystander in the shooting incident, which took place on Wednesday. A homicide investigation is underway.

Harsimrat Randhawa

The victim, Harsimrat Randhawa, was studying at Mohawk College in Hamilton. (Photo credit: Hamilton Police)

Hamilton Police
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 19, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

A 21-YEAR-OLD Indian student was killed in Ontario, Canada, after being hit by a stray bullet while waiting at a bus stop on her way to work.

The victim, Harsimrat Randhawa, was studying at Mohawk College in Hamilton.

Hamilton Police said Randhawa was an innocent bystander in the shooting incident, which took place on Wednesday. A homicide investigation is underway.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto confirmed the incident in a post on X on Friday. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Hamilton, Ontario," the post said.

"As per local police, she was an innocent victim, fatally struck by a stray bullet during a shooting incident involving two vehicles. A homicide investigation is currently underway. We are in close contact with her family and are extending all necessary assistance. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this difficult time," the post added.

Hamilton Police said it received reports of a shooting at around 7.30 pm local time near Upper James and South Bend Road streets in Hamilton.

When officers arrived, Randhawa was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was taken to a hospital but died from her injuries.

According to the investigation, video evidence showed that a passenger in a black car fired at the occupants of a white sedan. Both vehicles left the area shortly after the shooting.

Police said bullets from the shooting also entered the rear window of a nearby home. The residents were watching television a few feet away but were not injured.

Investigators have appealed for anyone with dashcam or security footage from between 7.15 pm and 7.45 pm in the area to contact police with any information that could help the case.

(With inputs from PTI)

Bangladesh-Pakistan

The meeting took place days ahead of Pakistani deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar's scheduled visit to Dhaka on April 27 and 28. (Photo: X/@ForeignOfficePk)

Bangladesh, Pakistan resume top-level talks after 15 years

BANGLADESH on Thursday raised several longstanding concerns with Pakistan, including a public apology over the 1971 atrocities, during the first foreign secretary-level talks between the two countries in 15 years.

Bangladesh also asked Pakistan to pay USD 4.3 billion as its share of undivided assets from when East Pakistan became independent Bangladesh in 1971.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump-Charles

Trump previously made a state visit to the UK in 2019 during his first term as president. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trump says he expects to meet King Charles in September

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump said on Thursday he expects to meet King Charles in the UK in September. It would be an unprecedented second state visit for Trump, which the British government hopes will strengthen ties between the two countries.

Prime minister Keir Starmer delivered an invitation from King Charles to Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office in February. The meeting focused on tariffs and the situation in Ukraine.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK races to finalise trade deals with India and US amid Trump’s tariff turmoil

Nirmala Sitharaman with Rachel Reeves during her visit to London last Wednesday (9)

UK races to finalise trade deals with India and US amid Trump’s tariff turmoil

BRITAIN is eyeing imminent trade deals with India and the US as uncertainty over American president Donald Trump’s trade policies and his constant back-and-forth on tariffs continues to cast a cloud over markets and the global economic outlook.

Some stability has returned to markets after last week’s rollercoaster ride over Trump’s stop-start tariff announcements, but speculation over new levies on highend technology and pharmaceuticals has kept investors on edge.

Keep ReadingShow less
King Charles

King Charles used his Easter message to reflect on human suffering, acts of kindness, and values shared by Christianity, Islam and Judaism. (Photo: Getty Images)

King Charles highlights shared values across faiths in Easter message

KING CHARLES used his Easter message to reflect on human suffering, acts of heroism, and values shared by Christianity, Islam and Judaism.

"One of the puzzles of our humanity is how we are capable of both great cruelty and great kindness," he said, describing what he called the "paradox of human life".

Keep ReadingShow less
JD-Usha-Vance-Getty

Vance’s visit comes amid growing global concerns over president Donald Trump’s tariff policy. (Photo: Getty Images)

JD Vance and wife Usha to visit India from April 21 to 24; to meet Modi

US VICE PRESIDENT JD Vance and his wife Usha will visit India from April 21 to 24. During the visit, Vance will meet prime minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders are expected to discuss the proposed bilateral trade agreement and ways to strengthen India-US ties.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the visit on Wednesday. Vance's office also released a separate statement confirming the trip.

Keep ReadingShow less
