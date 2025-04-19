Indian student dies in Canada after being hit by stray bullet

A 21-YEAR-OLD Indian student was killed in Ontario, Canada, after being hit by a stray bullet while waiting at a bus stop on her way to work.
The victim, Harsimrat Randhawa, was studying at Mohawk College in Hamilton.
Hamilton Police said Randhawa was an innocent bystander in the shooting incident, which took place on Wednesday. A homicide investigation is underway.
The Consulate General of India in Toronto confirmed the incident in a post on X on Friday. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Hamilton, Ontario," the post said.
"As per local police, she was an innocent victim, fatally struck by a stray bullet during a shooting incident involving two vehicles. A homicide investigation is currently underway. We are in close contact with her family and are extending all necessary assistance. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this difficult time," the post added.
Hamilton Police said it received reports of a shooting at around 7.30 pm local time near Upper James and South Bend Road streets in Hamilton.
When officers arrived, Randhawa was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was taken to a hospital but died from her injuries.
According to the investigation, video evidence showed that a passenger in a black car fired at the occupants of a white sedan. Both vehicles left the area shortly after the shooting.
Police said bullets from the shooting also entered the rear window of a nearby home. The residents were watching television a few feet away but were not injured.
Investigators have appealed for anyone with dashcam or security footage from between 7.15 pm and 7.45 pm in the area to contact police with any information that could help the case.
(With inputs from PTI)