Indian student regrets moving to Canada, lists reasons in Reddit post

An Indian student currently studying in Canada has sparked widespread conversation on social media after sharing a Reddit post detailing their struggles and regrets about moving abroad. The post, which went viral on the r/delhi subreddit, offered a candid look at the realities many international students face when moving to countries like Canada in search of better opportunities. Titled “I regret moving to Canada,” the post highlights three major issues international students often grapple with: exploitation by colleges, financial struggles, and mental health challenges.

The student begins by addressing the common perception in India that moving abroad, particularly to countries like Canada, offers better opportunities and a path to a more successful future. “Every day, I see people in India dreaming of moving abroad, believing there are better opportunities. But let me give you a reality check. I live in Canada, and it is not what it seems,” they wrote. They then proceeded to explain how international students are often seen as a business by both colleges and the government, with many realising too late that they have been misled about the prospects awaiting them in Canada.

1. The college scam

The first issue the student raised was what they referred to as "The College Scam." According to their post, many international students enrol in private or low-ranking colleges that charge excessively high tuition fees but provide very little in return. These colleges often promise quality education and good career prospects, but the student claims that the reality is far from it. "Professors barely put in effort, the curriculum is outdated, and the degree is nearly useless in the job market," they explained.

One particularly damning aspect of this so-called scam is that without "Canadian experience," many international students find themselves unable to secure jobs in their chosen fields. Instead, they are forced into what the students call "survival jobs," such as working as Uber drivers, warehouse labourers, or in retail, just to cover basic living expenses. All the while, students are burdened with mounting tuition debt, making real career growth an unattainable dream.

The student also specifically called out Bow Valley College in Calgary as “the worst school” in the city, expressing their frustration at how international students are often lured into such institutions with false promises.

2. Financial struggles and exploitation

The second issue highlighted in the post revolves around the financial difficulties that international students face while living in Canada. The high cost of living, which includes expensive rent, groceries, and other basic necessities, forces students to work long hours in minimum-wage jobs just to survive. “Work-life balance doesn’t exist - you either work or you don’t eat,” the student wrote, summarising the dire situation that many students find themselves in.

Moreover, the student also highlighted the exploitation that international students often endure in the Canadian workforce. Many students are paid under the table for illegal wages by employers who take advantage of their precarious situation. "If you complain, they’ll just replace you with the next desperate student," the post continued, shedding light on the harsh working conditions that many students endure just to make ends meet.

3. Mental health and loneliness

The third and final reason cited by the student is the emotional and mental toll that comes with living in Canada as an international student. The isolation, coupled with the financial and academic struggles, can have a devastating impact on one's mental health. “In India, you have a strong support system - friends, family, festivals, and community. In Canada, you’ll be isolated, constantly working, and struggling to connect with people,” they explained.

The student described the challenges of building meaningful relationships in Canada, noting that while Canadians are polite, they can also be distant. "Real friendships are rare," they said, adding that the constant busyness of life as an international student makes it difficult to even connect with members of their own community. Depression and loneliness, according to the post, are common struggles, with many students suffering in silence, unable to share their experiences.

A word of caution

The student concluded their post with a message for those considering moving abroad. They urged others to think carefully before making the leap, warning that life in Canada may not live up to the idealised image that many have. “India is growing, and opportunities are improving. If you work smart, you can build a great life without sacrificing your mental health, family, and dignity,” they advised.

“The West sells you an illusion, but once you get here, you realise you’ve been brainwashed. Don’t fall for the trap - stay in India, invest in yourself, and build something meaningful at home,” the post concluded, offering a sobering perspective on the realities of life as an international student in Canada.

This viral Reddit post has resonated with many, sparking a broader conversation about the difficulties faced by international students and the challenges of moving abroad in search of a better future. For those dreaming of opportunities in foreign lands, it serves as a reminder to approach the decision with caution and to be prepared for the potential struggles that may lie ahead.