24-year-old Sikh man, Sanraj Singh, shot dead in Canada’s Alberta

By: Melvin Samuel

A 24-year-old Indian-origin Sikh man has died of gunshot wounds in Alberta province of Canada. After the Edmonton medical examiner completed the autopsy, the police cited homicide as the reason for his death.

The victim, identified as Sanraj Singh, was located by the police in southeast Edmonton when they responded to a gunshot report at around 8:40 pm (local time) on December 3, according to the statement released by the Edmonton police. The death of Sanraj Singh due to gunshot wounds comes latest in the series of Sikh killings in Canada. Police were called to reports of gunshots in the area of 51 Street and 13 Avenue on December 3.

“On Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, the Edmonton Medical Examiner completed an autopsy on the deceased, identified as Sanraj Singh, 24. The cause of death was gunshot wounds, and the manner of death is homicide,” the Edmonton Police said in the release.

According to police, Sanraj Singh was found in a vehicle in medical distress. The police administered CPR until Emergency Medical Services reached the spot. The police said that the Emergency Medical Services declared him dead.

The police said that a vehicle was seen leaving the area at the time of the homicide. Investigators have released a photo of a vehicle seen leaving the scene at the time of the homicide. Police called on residents to inform them if they identify the vehicle.

“Police are interested in identifying the vehicle and its occupants, and are asking anyone who has information to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone,” the Edmonton police said in the release.

A 21-year-old Sikh woman was shot dead at a gas station in Mississauga, Canada on December 3. The Peel Regional Police identified the victim as Pawanpreet Kaur on Monday and added that she was an employee of the gas station, CBC reported.

Police were called to the spot near Creditview Road and Britannia Road around 10:40 pm (local time) on Saturday, as per the CBC News report. Upon arrival, the police found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds. As per the news report, life-saving measures were taken, however, the woman died. Police stressed that they believe it was a targeted incident.

Meanwhile, a Sikh woman was killed at her home in Canada’s Surrey on Wednesday night (local time) and her husband was arrested at the scene of the incident, CBC News reported. Citing homicide as the reason, the investigators said that he was released later.

The Homicide investigators identified the victim as 40-year-old Harpreet Kaur and her husband, arrested earlier, also aged 40, as per the news report. Integrated Homicide Investigation Team’s Sergeant Timothy Pierotti said that anyone with information about Harpreet Kaur or her death should come forward and help in the investigation.

(ANI)