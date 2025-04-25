Skip to content
Masked robbers target Florence Pugh's van after 'Thunderbolts' premiere in London

Actress and family unharmed as thieves steal laptop and phone in brazen raid outside after-party.

Florence Pugh stuns on the red carpet at the London premiere of Thunderbolts, hours before a robbery unfolded outside the after-party venue

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 25, 2025
In a shocking turn of events after the London premiere of her latest film Thunderbolts, actress Florence Pugh found herself at the centre of a robbery. The 29-year-old was attending an after-party at 180 Strand, accompanied by family and friends, when thieves targeted one of the five Mercedes minivans used to transport her and her entourage.

Pugh, joined by her grandmother Pat and actor boyfriend Finn Cole, had just arrived at the venue following the screening of the Marvel blockbuster at Leicester Square. As they went inside, two masked men on a motorbike approached one of the parked vehicles, smashing its windows in the process. The thieves swiftly stole a laptop and a mobile phone from the van's middle seats before fleeing the scene.

Florence Pugh continued promotional events undeterred after the shocking theft incidentGetty Images


Fortunately, Florence and her family were unharmed, as they were inside the venue at the time of the incident. One witness recalled the event, describing how the robbery unfolded so quickly that the chauffeurs had no time to react. Despite the traumatic event, Florence appeared unshaken, attending another promotional event shortly afterwards.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the break-in and are currently investigating. The crime has highlighted growing concerns about safety in London, as some have pointed out that car thefts in the capital have become increasingly brazen. This incident comes amid claims that the city's authorities have struggled to tackle such crimes, with reports suggesting that the police fail to solve the majority of theft cases.

Florence PughMasked robbers targeted one of Florence Pugh’s vans outside London’s 180 Strand after the Thunderbolts premiereGetty Images


In the aftermath of the robbery, Florence Pugh continued to focus on promoting Thunderbolts, where she stars as the fierce Yelena Belova. The movie, set to release in the UK on 2 May, also features a star-studded cast, including Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Despite the unsettling experience, Florence is still excited about her role and the buzz around the film’s release.

