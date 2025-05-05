Marvel renames 'Thunderbolts' as 'The New Avengers' days after release, sparking spoiler backlash

Marvel’s latest film, Thunderbolts, took an unexpected turn just days after its release and not on screen, but in name. Movie posters and digital billboards across the world are now displaying a different title: The New Avengers. It’s a move that’s caught fans off guard and sparked a split reaction online.

The film, which features Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour reprising their roles as antiheroes, follows a mismatched team of former villains and outsiders pulled together by CIA chief Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Their mission seems straightforward, but the story ends with a major shift where Valentina rebrands the group as The New Avengers. A post-credits message confirms it: “The New Avengers will return.”





Now, that twist has spilled over into the real world. The mysterious asterisk in the original title Thunderbolts wasn’t just a design choice; it was a placeholder for this reveal. Marvel has replaced the old title across all marketing platforms, essentially rebranding the film days into its run.

For some, it’s a clever move that hints at the direction of the MCU. With Avengers: Doomsday in the works for 2026, the title change sends a clear message: this group is stepping into the spotlight, taking over where the original Avengers left off. The cast includes returning characters like U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Sentry (Lewis Pullman), whose struggle with his destructive alter ego Void drives much of the film’s tension.

Still, many fans are unhappy with the marketing decision, calling it a spoiler. “Why give away the ending in the ads?” asked one fan on Twitter. Others pointed out that not everyone rushes to watch films on opening weekend, and changing the title so soon feels unfair to those who haven’t seen it yet.

One scene in particular hinted at the shift: a moment where Red Guardian tries and fails to flirt with a shopper in front of a cereal box labelled “The New Avengers.” It was subtle enough to be missed but now feels like a cheeky preview of what was to come.

Even Robert Downey Jr. weighed in after attending a cast screening with other Marvel veterans. He posted a group photo with the caption: “Big congrats to The New Avengers. So cool, fresh, and deep.”

Whether the title swap is a spoiler or a smart set-up for Marvel’s future, it has certainly got people talking and that, arguably, is the whole point, right?